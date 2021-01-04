Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Brick Screen House / MS DESIGN STUDIO

Brick Screen House / MS DESIGN STUDIO

Save this project
Brick Screen House / MS DESIGN STUDIO

© Umang Shah© Umang Shah© Umang Shah© Umang Shah+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vadodara, India
  • Architects: MS DESIGN STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5097
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Umang Shah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bharat Floorings, Decco, Jain Marbles, Manisha Trading, Shah Marbles
  • Architect In Charge:Manav Patel, Shivangi Patel
  • Interior Designer :Ekta Kamdar, Deepika Khatri
  • City:Vadodara
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Text description provided by the architects. A house should reflect the taste and the personality of its owner as well as the ability of the architects to make the whole come together and form a space fit for its occupants and its context. And that’s the philosophy we followed while designing this residence. The house follows a subtle Indian and earthy aesthetic as per the client’s taste, and has been designed keeping in mind the climatic conditions of the place.

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The shape of the house was defined by the site dimensions which made it a square shaped structure. This was planned around a little courtyard keeping in mind the hot and dry climatic conditions of the region. Due to the square configuration of the house the road-facing façade came to be a long wall facing the southern harsh sun. To do away with this problem a brick screen was introduced in this façade which acted as a double wall and created a buffer space between the living spaces and the exterior façade. Moreover, this exposed brick screen was designed with a diagonal orientation of the bricks to avoid the direct sunlight and to facilitate the flow of S-W winds.

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Maximum care was taken to allow the flow of daylight into the spaces. The little courtyard which acts as a transition space on the ground floor stays lit through out the day giving out a light and airy feel to the spaces. Same way the security grills on the ground floor create a beautiful play of light through the day.

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

The material palette of the project consists of earthy materials such as the Kota Stone, terrazzo tiles with a plenty of wood and a dash of cane. The kota has been used in different colors and finishes such as mirror finish and river finish to define the different areas. Along with this the terrazzo ‘galicha’(carpet) tiles have also been used to distinguish areas such as the dining area.

Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Even the furniture and the fixtures have been carefully selected to match the Indian aesthetic, for example the Anglo Indian Handi lamps in hanging in the courtyard and the swing in the covered terrace area.

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MS DESIGN STUDIO
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Brick Screen House / MS DESIGN STUDIO" 04 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954266/brick-screen-house-ms-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream