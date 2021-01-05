Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Risch House / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura

Risch House / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura

© Cesar Bejar
© Santiago Hayser

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cancun, Mexico
  • Architects: Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, BTicino, Cemex, Corev, Grupo Tenerife, RICASA, RICCETTI
  • Lead Architects:Victor Ebergenyi Kelly
  • Design Team:Noe Urquijo, Valeria Villanueva, Yissel Alanis, Jimena Robles, Daniel Schondube
  • Engineering:PORDIMEX. Ing. Alfredo de la Cruz
  • City:Cancun
  • Country:Mexico
© Santiago Hayser
© Santiago Hayser

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Risch is located on a corner lot within a controlled access residential neighborhood. It is a house for a family of five in which most of the expectations of its future inhabitants were integrated while respecting the guidelines of the residential complex. At the same time, a strategy was proposed to control the cost and time of construction.

© Cesar Bejar
© Cesar Bejar
Plan
Plan
© Santiago Hayser
© Santiago Hayser

Both to avoid the anodyne context and for protection from rain and sun, the house was closed to the outside, but the decision was made to open it to the inside of the plot, and thus provide natural light and illumination to all its areas.

© Cesar Bejar
© Cesar Bejar

Thanks to its simple structure, the house allows the integration of the garden to the living/dining room through a sliding panel that runs across the width of the plot, providing a spatial continuity that eliminates the line between the house and its garden.

© Cesar Bejar
© Cesar Bejar
© Cesar Bejar
© Cesar Bejar
© Santiago Hayser
© Santiago Hayser

The idea of a compact home, integrated with simple materials, efficient construction, and easy maintenance resulted in a practical, discreet, and unpretentious architectural object.

© Santiago Hayser
© Santiago Hayser

Project gallery

Cite: "Risch House / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura" 05 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

