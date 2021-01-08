Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ON-A Designs Rooftop Park to Cover FC Barcelona Football Stadium

ON-A Designs Rooftop Park to Cover FC Barcelona Football Stadium

Save this article
ON-A Designs Rooftop Park to Cover FC Barcelona Football Stadium

ON-A Architecture Studio has designed a proposal to cover the FC Barcelona football stadium with a rooftop park in Spain. Converting the stadium into a 26-hectare park, the project aims to re-nature the stadium's surrounding area. Called Nou Parc, the design features a new topography that would also create a forest for the city of Barcelona.

Courtesy of ON-A Architecture StudioCourtesy of ON-A Architecture StudioCourtesy of ON-A Architecture StudioCourtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio+ 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio

As ON-A outlines, Barcelona currently has just over 6sqm of green areas per inhabitant. According to the World Health Organization, cities should have a minimum of 9sqm. The proposal for the Nou Parc ​​aims to turn the area into a great green lung using bio-architecture as a strategy for re-naturating. The design would reform one of the most significant locations in the city of Barcelona, the Camp Nou, creating a blanket of green forest that would place facilities attached to the stadium below the surface of the new park. The resulting new topography would hide the services linked to the stadium, and in turn, the stadium would function independently of the park.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio

"The Nou Parc project shows how nature would come back to cities without losing buildable space, raising the topography and creating a blanket of green forest above the stadium and its facilities, which would remain below the surface of the new park. Currently this area is a closed concrete space and only 8% of green areas. Consequently, an island effect is generated, separating the neighborhoods of Les Corts and Zona Universitaria."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of ON-A Architecture Studio

The project would include a 2.4km walking and running route, as well as green open spaces and leisure areas. At the top, visitors could enjoy 360º panoramic views around the stadium. In addition, two lakes would cool the surrounding area and collect rainwater, which could be reused for the irrigation and maintenance of the park. This project was also made to foster connections between the neighborhoods of Les Corts and the University Area.

News via ON-A Architecture Studio

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "ON-A Designs Rooftop Park to Cover FC Barcelona Football Stadium" 08 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954246/on-a-designs-rooftop-park-to-cover-fc-barcelona-football-stadium> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream