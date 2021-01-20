Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. FCBStudios Unveils Design for Manchester Piccadilly Hotel

The new Piccadilly Hotel in the United Kingdom by FCBStudios has received planning approval from the Manchester City Council. Designed for Pestana’s Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 brand, the hotel is sited at the corner of Piccadilly and Newton Street with a lounge bar and rooftop terrace. The scheme reuses a Grade II listed building with an 11-story new build to mark the gateway to the Northern Quarter and city center.

Courtesy of FCBStudios

The new hotel will include over 150 rooms and feature the refurbishment of the Grade II listed 69-75 Piccadilly, a former 19th Century combined office and warehouse building known as the Halls Building. The Piccadilly Tavern, which occupies the ground floor of the listed building, will also be refurbished as part of the project. As the team explains, the site is located within the Stevenson Square Conservation Area at the entry point into Manchester’s Northern Quarter. The proposal seeks to re-engage this corner with a design that references the unique character of the Conservation Area through materiality, color and facade proportions.

Courtesy of FCBStudios
Courtesy of FCBStudios

Simon Doody, Partner, FCBStudios said “The corner site is long overdue for redevelopment and in a prominent position that requires a strong architectural presence. The vaulted archways wrapping around the building offer an honest representation of the repetitive nature of the hotel brief, resulting in a contextual and elegant façade design. This sets the tone for the 4* hotel and transformation of the Piccadilly area.”

The scheme was given unanimous approval at Manchester City Council planning committee.

News via FCBStudios

Image gallery

