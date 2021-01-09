Amazon Blink Studio / Ultraconfidentiel Design

+ 15

Designer: Ultraconfidentiel Design

Design Team: Valentin Blanchard, Chloe Emeriau, Lucille Frizzi, Fanny Dreyer, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Harpalani, Pierre-Arnaud Cassin

Client: Amazon

City: New Delhi

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Ultraconfidentiel Designhas designed the fashion studio for Amazon BLINK, located in New Delhi, India. Amazon BLINK – Fashion Studio was a very unique project; earlier harboring New York and London, Amazon gave us the opportunity to conceptualize the first of its kind Amazon Fashion Studio in India.

Designed to boost creativity and interactions between all generations of fashion designers, BLINK studio’s energy is fully enhanced thought open spaces and collaborative areas. The subtle blend of modern designs and revisited Indian traditions inhabits this studio and gives its uniqueness. All along the place, details have been thought by Ultraconfidentiel’s Design team to tell a story and depict not only fashion but also the essence of India.

For this studio, one of the requirements was to bring some Indian touches though the space to create its identity; for instance, we decided to focus on phone booths to show the cultural diversity of India though fabrics specific to different regions. The use of modern version of Mughal Jaalis specially invented and customized for this project, and faded-red color micro-concrete flooring to remind the sandstone used in architecture through the Indian sub-continent.

The design expectations were set high. It was a challenging project given by its nature and also the fact that it was our first assignment for a Fashion Studio. A lot of technical aspects were involved which made the project more enticing. This Studio spans across 44,000 Sq. Ft. in Vipul Agora, Gurgaon and has over 14 on-Body bays, a merchandise co- ordination area, complete with production room, editorial bay, a large office space and operations area.

The premise can also un-fold itself for large gathering and corporate meets. The rustic and industrial look with subtle glimpse of Indian fashion, textile and elements completes the individuality of fashion and creates its own unique style.