Studio-MLA to Design New Transformation of Fair Park in Dallas

Save this picture! Fair Park. Image Courtesy of Fair Park First

Landscape architecture practice Studio-MLA has been selected to design the new Community Park as part of the Fair Park Master Plan in Dallas, Texas. Replacing over one thousand parking spaces, the project will feature an 11-acre park with free programming for children, adults, and seniors. The team was chosen by Fair Park First, Spectra, and Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, and the new park will be the first project to come out of the Master Plan Update.

Studio-MLA will be working in partnership with Dallas landscape architects Studio Outside, architect Allison Grace Williams, FAIA, and Dallas-based architects buildingcommunityWORKSHOP as the core design team. The planned Community Park design will likely include a large lawn, a children's play area with an interactive water feature, naturalized plantings, remembrance gardens, a small pavilion for gatherings, and movable tables and chairs.

"We feel honored to be selected for what will become a valuable new resource in Fair Park for the neighborhood and broader Dallas region," says Mia Lehrer, FASLA, Studio-MLA. "Our highly collaborative, special design team strives to reflect the community's needs and aspirations. The preceding efforts by so many have set the stage for this opportunity, and we are excited to continue the momentum and their inclusive approach to co-create a beloved new park that both honors the past and looks to the future."

Studio-MLA will work alongside neighborhood leaders, residents, local partners, and other grassroots groups on their vision for the new Community Park and will seek community input for the park design. More details will be announced at a later date.

News via Studio-MLA