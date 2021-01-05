Courtyards in Peruvian Houses: 10 Projects and their Floor Plans

With the exception of some areas, within the three principal regions of Peru--coastal, mountain, and rainforest--the climate is characterized as tropical or subtropical and the differences in summer and winter temperatures is minimal, rarely reaching beyond 15 °C and 27 °C. This mild climate has thinned the line between exterior and interior spaces, a fact evident in the region's architecture.
Courtyards, characterized as outdoor areas within the confines of a home or building, have always served as a way of creating a bond between a structure's indoor and outdoor spaces without sacrificing the privacy of the inhabitants.
Courtyards serve a variety of purposes, providing not only outdoor space for a structure's users, but also connecting the other spaces within the structure, and improving its mobility and circulation.
To illustrate how courtyards shape an architectural structure, we've compiled a selection of houses from throughout Peru that incorporate courtyards and highlight their impact on both interior and exterior spaces:
Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Year: 2010
House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Year: 2013
Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto
- Location: Asia District, Peru
- Year: 2014
Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto
- Location: Cerro Azul District, Peru
- Year: 2014
Patios House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos
- Location: Chorrillos, Peru
- Year: 2014
LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos
- Location: Loma Blanca, Peru
- Year: 2015
Lapa House / Martin Dulanto
- Location: Pucusana, Peru
- Year: 2015
Casa Lineal / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Year: 2015
M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos
- Location: Miraflores, Peru
- Year: 2016
Casa Slash / Conrad San Roman Flores
- Location: Asia District, Peru
- Year: 2016
