Architecture of Mexico: Projects that Demonstrate the Style and Culture of Sinaloa

Sinaloa is a state located in the northwestern part of Mexico bordered by the states of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, and by the Gulf of California to the west. It consists of over 58200 km² of territory and is the agricultural hub of Mexico.
On top of this, Sinaloa is home to the country's second-largest fishing fleet as well as 12 dams and 13 rivers. Its capital is Culiacán but the city of Mazatlán is its most important port as well as a gastronomical hub. Today, thanks in part to Sinaloa's urban population boom, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to constructing residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that define the region's aesthetical traditions while simultaneously creating new ones. In this article, we've compiled a series of projects that illustrate the vibrant and evolving architectural traditions of Sinaloa.
Botanical Garden / Tatiana Bilbao S.C.
Departamentos Condesa / MZMX taller de arquitectura
Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo
BYA House / BUDIC
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano
Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos
Beach House / [H] arquitectos
Casa HL-1 / [H] arquitectos
Casa Culiacán / Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin
VIVA ORGANICA / TIERRADURA
Architype – UNARTE / T A G L E
Bioinnova / Tatiana Bilbao
