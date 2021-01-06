Architecture of Mexico: Projects that Demonstrate the Style and Culture of Sinaloa

Save this picture! María Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © Onnis Luque

Sinaloa is a state located in the northwestern part of Mexico bordered by the states of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, and by the Gulf of California to the west. It consists of over 58200 km² of territory and is the agricultural hub of Mexico.

On top of this, Sinaloa is home to the country's second-largest fishing fleet as well as 12 dams and 13 rivers. Its capital is Culiacán but the city of Mazatlán is its most important port as well as a gastronomical hub. Today, thanks in part to Sinaloa's urban population boom, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to constructing residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that define the region's aesthetical traditions while simultaneously creating new ones. In this article, we've compiled a series of projects that illustrate the vibrant and evolving architectural traditions of Sinaloa.

Botanical Garden / Tatiana Bilbao S.C.. Image © Iwan Baan

Condesa Apartments / MZMX taller de arquitectura. Image © Marcos Betanzos

María Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © Onnis Luque

BYA House / BUDIC. Image © Jaime Navarro

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos. Image © César Béjar

Beach House / [H] arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Culiacán House / Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin. Image © Roland Halbe

VIVA ORGANICA / TIERRADURA + PUNTO EQUILIBRIO. Image © MIA ESTUDIOS

Archetype – UNARTE / T A G L E. Image © Patrick López Jaimes

Bioinnova / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Iwan Baan

At ArchDaily, we explore the Mexican territory with our series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the innovations taking place there.