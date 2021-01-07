Goon Yard / KSOUL Studio

+ 36

Architect In Charge: Huynh The Nguyen

Design Team: Ksoul Studio

Client : Mr. Khoa, Goon Yard

Engineering: Mr. Bui Van Bac, HMP Construction Company

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Goon Yard is one of the most remarkable and inspiring start-up project in the past several months. After long haul meetings and discussions with customers, we finally came up with a breakthrough change in our design style in order to approach the most potential market in Westside - Can Tho city.

Goon Yard is inspired by the industrialism style, the key characteristic of Can Tho as it is having a great advancement to itself. Especially, as we wish to create an endurable value and tempt to be unique in the coffee market in Can Tho, Ksoul has added modern, lively, and hectic images of a soon-to-be big city.

Making use of container images with orange is the main tone and sky-blue is the reflection, Ksoul has generated architecture values which are eye-catching and tempting, transforming a large location to the most outstanding coffee store on Mac Thien Tich street.