Liuhong School of Luxiang Experimental Elementary School / Tus-Design

+ 36

Architect In Charge: Shaofeng Li

Project Leader: Sulin Chen

Project Manager: Pingping Liu

Design Team: Kai Zhu, Huijie Zhang, Zheying Tang, Yu Xia, Zhan Li, Biao Fang

Engineering: Hongyu Song, Yinliang Shen, Chengyu Shi, Zhen Chen, Peng Xuan

Landscape: Jia Liao, Fang Li, Miaojun Liu

Consultant: Jiangsu Yongtai Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Client: Suzhou Wujiang Songling No.1 Middle School

City: Suzhou

Country: China

Save this picture! Growing veranda. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Town-level regional urbanization

Luxiang Experimental School was located on Songling Street in Wujiang, the former of which is Songling Town. In 2013, Songling Town was included in Tai Lake New Town in Wujiang. The construction of partial region of Tai Lake New Town was started on the empty land of Binhu, which has presented the scale and system of modern cities. And in the original area of Songling Town, the construction is based on the town-level scale and facilities, which is an urbanized process improved step by step. The construction of Liuhong Campus of Lu Township Experimental School is a part of the process.

Save this picture! Folk Courtyard Teaching Area. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Therefore, how to better help complete the urbanized improvement quickly and with high quality in the place, where it is located, through the construction of the campus and integrate in the system of the construction of Tai Lake New Town is an important part we design and think about.

Integration of Campus Interface and Town Region Scale

The buildings surrounding the land are all three-story houses with small volume, which is of small scale and narrow space. The roads are all of small scale with two ways and two lanes. Based on this condition, we have let the school gate at the south side retreat 6 meters from the current roads and form wide square at the entrance of the school, which shall be used to create the proper main entrance space dimension for the new campus, so as to relieve the shock of streams of people coming in and going out of the campus to the urban transportation. The whole teaching building in the east retreats. And there will be 6-meter distance between it and the street. In this way, it can not only have the fire lane and can also make the main body of the building away from the narrow street.

Save this picture! Folk Courtyard Teaching Area. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

At the same time, bounding walls will be designed to be the scale and form of traditional “veranda” in the water towns in the south of the Yangtze River. Setting rest seats and sunshade cornices at intervals has looked after the feelings of pedestrians outside the school humanely, when they are walking on the street, so as to avoid the sense of oppression from buildings.

Save this picture! Growing veranda. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Organization and improvement of campus streamlines to the town regional transportation

Parents’ picking-up route and teachers’ driving route avoid the picking-up peak in the morning and in the evening by utilizing the time-sharing management. During the periods of going to the school and leaving the school, the motor vehicles picking up students enter the underground parking lot from the entrance of Yongkang Road at the north side and drive out from the exit of the underground parking lot of the bypass at the east side. During the period, the ground traffic shall perform the limit-time one-way management, which means Yongkang Road goes through from the west to the east and the eastern bypass travels from the north to the south. In this way, they are both the right-turn traffic by entering from the ground to the underground parking and exiting from the underground parking to the ground. There is no crossing with the vehicles on the ground. In this way, it can improve traffic efficiency and lower down congestion degree.

Save this picture! Folk Courtyard Teaching Area. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

When going to school, the elementary school parents’ vehicles enter the special pickup area of the underground parking lot of the elementary school from the main passageway. After getting off, students enter the sunken courtyard of the campus through a transitional region, and go up to the ground inside the campus through the grand stairs. In addition, it has provided the possibility for the underground parking lot for ventilating and lighting, as well as fire fighting requirement. After school, parents park their vehicles on the parking lot and reach the parents’ waiting area (around 300m2) through the private channel for pedestrians. And students come to the students’ waiting area in the underground parking lot through the sunken courtyard and let parents pick them up through the confluence space, which is around 25 meters wide, then go into the vehicle through private channel for pedestrians. During the whole process, stream of people and stream of vehicles are clearly separated.

Save this picture! Teacher-Student Corridor Hall. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Town Campus Style

In the core areas of the campus - the south playground and the complex building, we have interspersed and designed three scenes with the experience of small towns in the south of Yangtze River and integrated and extended the space memory of the local area. When the elementary school is finished, it can better integrate into the regional environment, so as to provide practice cases for the improvement of new urbanization of the former Songling Town.