Finalists Released for New Observatory Urban Park Competition in Santiago

Save this picture! Calan Hill in Santiago, Chile. Image © Andrés Martínez, via Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

The shortlist for the design of a 111-acres observatory urban park covering the Calan Hill in Santiago, Chile, has been officially released by a jury of experts.

Organized by the Municipality of Las Condes in collaboration with the University of Chile and the Cerros Isla Foundation, the competition seeks to choose the best architecture and landscape proposal for the design of a new urban natural park in Santiago: the Cerro Calan Observatory Urban Park (Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán)

This project aims to design a new metropolitan public park integrated into the current National Astronomical Observatory, located at the top of the Calan hill. As the organizers state, "our aim is to think about new models of urban parks while having in mind the effects of climate change and the desertification process that the Chilean Central Valley is experiencing."

The five teams advance to a second stage, where they should develop an in-depth master plan to be exposed to the jury. The winning team is expected to be appointed in January 2021.

Discover below the five proposals for the Cerro Calan Observatory Urban Park design:

Braided Hill (Monte Trenzado)

Save this picture! Propuesta: Monte Trenzado. Lámina 01. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Lead Architect: Cristián Boza Wilson

Design Team: Boza Wilson Arquitectos + Pedraza, Temporal Arquitectos + Daniela Paz, Diego Machucha, Andrés San Martín, Hector Reyes

Team members: Cristian Boza Wilson, Pedro Pedraza, José Meza, Daniel Venegas, Crristóbal Piñones, Daniela Paz, Diego Machuca, Andrés San Martín Matías Gómez, Silvia Zamagni.

Cerro Calan Observatory Urban Park Proposal (Propuesta Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán)

Save this picture! Propuesta: Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán. Lámina 01. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Lead Architect: Jorge Andrés Heitmann Guarachi

Design Team: Jorge Andrés Heitmann Guarachi, Constanza Morales, Cinthya Vanlerberghe, Katherine Castillo, Alexander Von Frey, Gonzalo Valencia, Marco Ulloa, Sergio Yañez, Patricia Vukasovic, Mirentxu Ulloa, Fernando Rubio, Mario Camblor, Andrés Cruz, José Miguel Barraza, Francisca Reye, Karin Bachler, Julio Carballo, Luis Villalobos.

Calan Hill, Observatory Natural Park (Cerro Calán, Parque Natural de la Observación)

Save this picture! Propuesta: Cerro Calán, Parque Natural de la Observación. Lámina 01. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Lead Architect: Paula Livingstone Ureta

Design Team: Jadue Livingstone, Lysette Mersey, Sumo, Guillermo Blanc, Gonzalo Cortés, Bianca Morelli, and Cuatro Vientos Consultores.

The Necklaces of the Cerro Isla (Los collares del Cerro Isla)

Save this picture! Propuesta: Los collares del Cerro Isla. Lámina 02. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Jefe de proyecto: Rodrigo Pérez de Arce

Equipo: Rodrigo Pérez de Arce, Christian Juica Campos, Angela Mimica Godoy, Ximena Nazal Asociados.

Landscape in Progress (Paisaje en Proceso)

Save this picture! Propuesta: Paisaje en Proceso. Lámina 01. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Lead Architect: Nicole Rochette

Design Team: Nicole Rochette (Archipiélago) + Daniel Green (Meristema Consultores) + Montserrat Castro + Begoña Uribe (EMU Arquitectos) + Antonia Cabezón + Antonia Sánchez.

The expert jury is composed by:

Pablo de la Llera , Municipality of Las Condes (Urban Consulting).

, Municipality of Las Condes (Urban Consulting). Carmen Gloria Oisel , Municipality of Las Condes (Parks Department)

, Municipality of Las Condes (Parks Department) Maytia Sáez García , University of Chile (Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, FCFM)

, University of Chile (Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, FCFM) Manuel Amaya , University of Chile (Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism)

, University of Chile (Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism) Martín Andrade , Parquemet (Santiago Metropolitan Park)

, Parquemet (Santiago Metropolitan Park) Teresa Moller , Teresa Moller Atelier.

, Teresa Moller Atelier. Catalina Picón , Cerros Isla Foundation.

, Cerros Isla Foundation. Carlos Larraín , Municipality of Las Condes Alderman.

, Municipality of Las Condes Alderman. Gustavo Cruz, University of Chile (Faculty of Forestry Sciences).

Architect and urbanist Orlando Mingo (Cerros Isla Foundation) acts as director of the competition.

