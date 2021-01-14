Santo Amaro / Almeida Fernandes, Arquitectura e Design

+ 33

Houses, Renovation • Oeiras, Portugal Architects: Almeida Fernandes, Arquitectura e Design

Area: 280 m²

Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project BRUMA Daikin Sanindusa Bosch , Carrasco , Grafisoft , JNF , Roca , SCHUSS Manufacturers:

Arquiteto Responsável: Afonso Almeida Fernandes

City: Oeiras

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. This is a traditional building from the end of the 19th century, originally housed 3 apartments sharing a common garden.

The design consists of the rehabilitation and transformation of this building into a single family house. We looked for a design that combines the original features (through the recovery of the exterior facades, including shutters, frames, skirtings), with new materials and contemporary solutions, which are better suited to today's living.

The ground floor was liberated through the demolition of some of the existing walls, and the windows were enlarged, creating fluid social area, full of light and in complete dialogue with the garden. On the 1st floor, all divisions were rearranged, creating two rooms that share a bathroom, and two en-suites. Portuguese stones were selected and carefully applied creating patterns.

The roof was rebuilt, and three dormer windows were introduced, illuminating a second living space. The staircase is displayed as a centerpiece, a sculpture that unfolds and joins the three floors.

The garden was completely renovated, through the reorganization of the existing buildings, and the construction of a swimming pool at the back. In front of the building, a wooden pergola covers the parking and marks the main entrance to the house.