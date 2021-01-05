Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Bê House / SMG Arquitectos

Bê House / SMG Arquitectos

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Bencatel, Portugal
  Lead Architect: Sérgio Miguel Godinho
  Coordinator: Sérgio Miguel Godinho
  Civil Engineer: Licínio Ferreira
  Technical Engineer: Luis Antunes
  Constructor: Damião & Belo
  City: Bencatel
  Country: Portugal
© João Guimarães
Text description provided by the architects. In an old ruined warehouse dating from the beginning of the 20th century, with 800 m2, its deep rehabilitation is proposed, with the demolition of some roofs, defining interior patios, transforming the centuries-old space, into a 3-bedroom house. 

© João Guimarães
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© João Guimarães
The preservation of relevant architectural elements from a past Alentejo, which contribute to the enhancement of the new living space, such as the various round arches that are now found in an outdoor patio, or integrated into the interior of the dwelling, dialogue between memory and the contemporary design of the dwelling. 

© João Guimarães
Section 01
Section 01
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Details of Estremoz marble stone - characteristic of the region - punctuate the elevations of the house, in harmony with the white color house.

© João Guimarães
