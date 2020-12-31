Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  PAU to Design Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Expansion in Downtown Cleveland

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) has won the competition to design its expansion in downtown Cleveland. Designed to help preserve rock and roll history, the extension includes internal and external gathering spaces for the community to learn and celebrate together. Serving as a connector to the Great Lakes Science Center, the expansion will bring more space for visitors, concerts and community events.

Courtesy of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism
The land can accommodate approximately 65,000 square-feet of museum expansion. The project shows the Hall’s "unwavering faith in the future of both the genre of Rock and the City of Cleveland" as the expansion aims to bring more visitors to the region, create more jobs at the Rock Hall, and stimulate the economy. “Rock and Roll—like NASA and pizza—brings us together like few other cultural phenomena at this moment when our nation needs to come together,” said Vishaan Chakrabarti, Founder and Creative Director of PAU. “We are beyond ecstatic to have been selected by the Rock Hall to design the expansion of I.M.Pei’s heart of glass. This is PAU’s stairway to heaven.”

Courtesy of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, James Corner Field Operations
The Rock Hall kicked off a process last year for a dramatic Museum redesign hat would bolster its library, provide new or enhanced experiences, and modernize its infrastructure by adding to its existing 150,000 square-feet: 

  • additional 10,000 square feet for large-scale traveling exhibits
  • open space for event & education programming
  • on-site archives for visitors to access our unique collection
  • creation of museum campus with the neighboring science center
  • lakefront gathering place for Cleveland residents and Museum visitors
  • interactive learning classrooms
  • event spaces for indoor performances, community gatherings and private rentals
  • on-site archives so visitors can access our unique pieces

Courtesy of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism
After submitting an RFQ to 22 firms, the Hall unanimously selected PAU, along with their partners James Corner Field Operations, Cooper Robertson, and L’Observatoire International. The team will be working with Robert Madison Int’l/DLR as the architect of recrod. With the Rock Hall, PAU will develop schematic designs throughout 2021, and construction will launch in early 2022.

News via PAU

Eric Baldwin
