Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Peru
  5. CNA’s Restaurant-Viewpoint and Bar / MdA Arquitectura

CNA’s Restaurant-Viewpoint and Bar / MdA Arquitectura

Save this project
CNA’s Restaurant-Viewpoint and Bar / MdA Arquitectura

© Renzo Rebagliati© Renzo Rebagliati© Renzo Rebagliati© Renzo Rebagliati+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant, Renovation
Miraflores, Peru
  • Architects: MdA Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  242
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Deco Art, Decor Center, Eglo Iluminación, Trimble
  • Lead Architects:Macarena de Almenara
  • Design Team:MdA Arquitectura
  • Clients:Casino Náutico de Ancón
  • Engineering:Torres y Basto Engineering
  • Collaborators:Elizabeth Castillo, Oscar Luyo
  • City:Miraflores
  • Country:Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. The project centered around the remodeling of Ancon’s Nautical Casino’s viewpoint (CNA for its initials in Spanish). The Nautical Casino is a yacht club over 100 years old, which over time has maintained its identity as well as generations of associated families.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Maintaining the architectural identity of the pier and the club’s beach area was crucial to the project strategy. We designed from the existing textures, materials, and spaces, in order to generate harmony between the remodelled area and the pier in its current state.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The chosen materials were proposed in order to create a warm atmosphere by the dock, while taking into account the allocated budget and the durability of the material, given its proximity to the ocean.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The Restaurant - Viewpoint. The new roof is made up of a framework of beams covered in bamboo canes, with a metal perimeter beam covered in white superboard. The support seeks to go unnoticed in the space, and parts of it also function as the facade of the volume in front of the pool, as well as for the new bar, located on the first level. The wood-like porcelain floor in a gray tone blends in with the polished cement floor by the pier, and adds warmth to the finishing touches due to the wood-like texture and overall shape of the tile. Similarly, pendant lamps with a texture resembling the bamboo ceiling set the atmosphere and illuminate the restaurant-viewpoint.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Given the multifunctional nature of the viewpoint (not only a restaurant, but also a social area for youth area at parties and club events), partial translucent enclosures are proposed in order to protect the space from the wind currents  without impeding the visual connection with the rest of the pier.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The Bar. The proposal consisted of rehabilitating the existing unused space on the first floor. We proposed making  the access independent from the kitchen, and expanding it outwards, generating a covered volume that frames a new space in front of the pool. The exterior cladding is a lattice of bamboo cane, white painted wood, and navy blue microcement for the interior front of the space.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Miraflores, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MdA Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentRenovationPeru
Cite: "CNA’s Restaurant-Viewpoint and Bar / MdA Arquitectura" [Restaurante y Bar CNA / MdA Arquitectura] 05 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954175/cnas-restaurant-viewpoint-and-bar-mda-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream