CC House / Sommet

CC House / Sommet

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Lead Architects:Sebastian Fernandez de Cordova, Maria Ines Saavedra, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado
  • Design Team:Juan Carlos Rojas
  • Structural Engineer:Fernando Aragon
  • Hydrosanitary Engineering:Federico Ferrufino
  • Electrical Engineering:Reynaldo Cabrera
  • Landscape:Maria Ines Saavedra
  • Collaborators:Yazmin Lara Alub, Diego Frias Salazar
  • City:Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country:Bolivia
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. The CC house is located on a sloping terrain, which has  a double access. This condition allowed us to use the privileged position to organize the house in a composition of two volumes that overlap each other. The lower volume contains the public program of the house, while the upper volume contains a private access from the garage that leads directly to the bedrooms.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The lower floor is organized under the concept of an open plan and integrates all the social spaces of the house, maintaining a fluid communication. Despite the house rises and is separated from the ground, an explicit communication is established between the interior and the exterior of the house. Each space opens its views towards the garden, allowing a direct visual communication between the interior and the exterior.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The orientation of the house responds to sun exposure. The sides become blind walls as protection from the sun and define the volumes of the house. In this way we can also direct the views towards the lowest point of the terrain, taking advantage of the privileged views of the surroundings.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Section
Section
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The materiality of the house reveals its structural solution, leaving it bare and visible as an integrated part of the architectural composition. The concrete beams that support the slabs act as dividing axes between both levels and allowing to highlight the formal purity of the composition.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Concrete

