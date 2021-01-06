LAB House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

+ 17

Design Team: Laura Ortín Arquitectura

City: Murcia

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Partial remodeling of an apartment in the heart of Murcia (Spain). Domestic acupuncture. The first visit to the house shocked us, the house had been recently renovated and you could appreciate the smell of freshly painted walls. However it did not work, why? Because our client needed something related, something functional and aesthetically his own.

For the studio, it was a conflict to dispose of all those expensive materials without regard, so we began to work dissecting the house into what it could maintain. With a simple program (living room and suite) we work on 60% of the house. We kept the kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom, the rest were transformed.

Life is a performance. Our client needed a charismatic and comfortable space, a scene of possible changing acts that spoke of his hobbies, travel, art collections, etc. The living room is like a wide stage. The room recreates a hotel suite that takes us to another world creating an atmosphere of dreams and desires.

Final atrezzo. To create an emotional performative atmosphere, the large curved partition is covered with half-round wooden slats, lacquering them with “taupe” chalk paint, a mixture of white and gray with a touch of blue. The result is an elegant and sensual shade that changes with the cycles of sunlight. Due to its materiality and shape, it helps to create a “movie theater” effect by absorbing sound, as well as providing a soft and comfortable backdrop.

The bathroom in the bedroom transport us to a contemporary “Arabian nights” Everything is covered in blue microcement that allows to follow the organicity, plasticity and flow of the water. Curved glass doors and curtains are also architectural elements.

In short, in this remodeling the domestic acupuncture takes shape in a spatial fantasy of colors and textures unique to our client.