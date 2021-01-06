Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. LAB House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

LAB House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Save this project
LAB House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

© David frutos© David frutos© David frutos+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Residential Interiors
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Artemide, EDRA, Flos, Made, Adobe, CERÁMICA CIELO, Cement Design, ICÓNICO, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Design Team:Laura Ortín Arquitectura
  • City:Murcia
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

Text description provided by the architects. Partial remodeling of an apartment in the heart of Murcia (Spain). Domestic acupuncture. The first visit to the house shocked us, the house had been recently renovated and you could appreciate the smell of freshly painted walls. However it did not work, why? Because our client needed something related, something functional and aesthetically his own.

Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

For the studio, it was a conflict to dispose of all those expensive materials without regard, so we began to work dissecting the house into what it could maintain. With a simple program (living room and suite) we work on 60% of the house. We kept the kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom, the rest were transformed. 

Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

Life is a performance. Our client needed a charismatic and comfortable space, a scene of possible changing acts that spoke of his hobbies, travel, art collections, etc. The living room is like a wide stage. The room recreates a hotel suite that takes us to another world creating an atmosphere of dreams and desires.

Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos
Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

Final atrezzo. To create an emotional performative atmosphere, the large curved partition is covered with half-round wooden slats, lacquering them with “taupe” chalk paint, a mixture of white and gray with a touch of blue. The result is an elegant and sensual shade that changes with the cycles of sunlight. Due to its materiality and shape, it helps to create a “movie theater” effect by absorbing sound, as well as providing a soft and comfortable backdrop. 

Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

The bathroom in the bedroom transport us to a contemporary “Arabian nights” Everything is covered in blue microcement that allows to follow the organicity, plasticity and flow of the water. Curved glass doors and curtains are also architectural elements. 

Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

In short, in this remodeling the domestic acupuncture takes shape in a spatial fantasy of colors and textures unique to our client.

Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos
Save this picture!
© David frutos
© David frutos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Laura Ortín Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain
Cite: "LAB House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura" [Casa LAB / Laura Ortín Arquitectura] 06 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954105/lab-house-laura-ortin-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream