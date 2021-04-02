We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Paralelas Villa / PLUG

Paralelas Villa / PLUG

Save this project
Paralelas Villa / PLUG

© Román Cordero© Oscar Jiménez© Román Cordero© Román Cordero+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: PLUG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  577
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Matute, Román Cordero, Oscar Jiménez, Joel Alavéz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Helvex, Magg, Tecnolite, Teka, URREA
  • Lead Architects: Román Cordero, Izbeth Mendoza
  • Architecture Project Collaborators:Daniel Rodriguez, Alfonsina Rosas, Sayuri Buenfíl, Yoshimi Hirouchi.
  • Landscape Project Collaborators:Pablo Herrera- Lasso, Jair Benitez,
  • Clients:Mena&Munch
  • Structural Engineering Project:SUMICON, Mauro Caamal
  • Electrical And Mechanical Engineering Project:ITRES, Fernando Garza
  • Construction:Mena&Munch, TACO, Alejandro Patrón
  • Landscape:PLUG architecture
  • City:Mérida
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Román Cordero
© Román Cordero

Text description provided by the architects. Parallel Dwellings. Two residential strips that run alongside a linear garden of activity. The proposal responds to the request of a construction company for design of two residences for sale in a first phase and a possible third one for a second phase, all of them in contiguous plots of 15 x 50m each.

Save this picture!
© Román Cordero
© Román Cordero

In response to this, a linear organization is proposed that amplifies longitudinal perception of the lot by establishing two programmed bands: one of domestic activities within a modulated elliptical arches pattern (prefabricated on site) along 5 x 50m and leaving another parallel strip of outdoor activities, promoting that all residents have daily contact (contemplative and interactive) with the longitudinal garden. Additionally, the domestic strip is surrounded by equipped walls that allow to contain support program of each interior activity; The depth of openings within these walls helps protect from sun and side views, as well as providing views, lighting and ventilation to interior.

Save this picture!
© Joel Alavéz
© Joel Alavéz
Save this picture!
Plan - Rooftop | Elevations
Plan - Rooftop | Elevations
Save this picture!
© Oscar Jiménez
© Oscar Jiménez

The orientation of strips helps native vegetation to refresh internal and external atmosphere, because it alienates itself from prevailing winds and makes garden enjoyable in sunny hours throughout the year, very necessary in a city that daily reaches very high temperatures (especially in summer). The opportunity offered by integrating, to the idea of inhabiting, multiple atmospheres of outdoor activity within domestic landscape is a necessity now more than ever. The garden is to the house as the house is to the garden.

Save this picture!
© Joel Alavéz
© Joel Alavéz
Save this picture!
© Román Cordero
© Román Cordero

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PLUG
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Paralelas Villa / PLUG" [Villas paralelas / PLUG] 02 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954074/paralelas-villa-plug> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream