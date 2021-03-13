Happy Stripe Installation / SomePeople

+ 17

Lead Architects: SomePeople

Design/Supervision: Kiki Goti, Erik Martinez

Structural Engineer: Schlaich Bergermann Partner

Ar Developers: XRFront

Metal Fabricator: Metal Fabricator: Fire & Wire Welding

City: Frederick

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The Downtown Frederick Partnership in cooperation with the Potomac Valley Architecture Foundation, AIA Potomac Valley and the Frederick Arts Council sponsored a design competition in November of 2019 for spatial installations in specific alleys that would better link the downtown urban fabric. SomePeople’s proposal called “Happy Stripe” was one of the three selected projects for implementation. The installation will be in place through November 2021 encouraging locals and visitors to safely visit Downtown Frederick.

Happy Stripe is a playful linear structure made of a bent steel frame and hanging nylon ropes. It acts as a vibrant stripe that highlights the urban and architectural characteristics of the specific lot while creating a dialogue with the existing context. The spline geometry of the frame is a reference to the arches on the neighboring buildings’ windows and facade ornamentation. The structure is tilted emphasizing the depth of the alley in perspective. The color of the installation relates to the color of the brick facades

around it. The red-brown brick color becomes a brighter, more vibrant pink color as the stripe enters the alley. The hanging ropes bring porosity to the structure and create playful shadows which change throughout the day.

An AR gaming application is designed as part of the installation, engaging the public both physically and digitally. The goal of the gaming app is to allow visitors to interact with each other safely in public spaces while being socially-distant. In the virtual environment, the installation acts as a big basket, and players are able to throw and score colorful balls into it. Visitors can download the game from the app store and play in teams of up to 10 people.