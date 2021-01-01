Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Spain
  5. Runnymede College Campus Masterplan / Aulario B / Rojo/Fernández-Shaw

Runnymede College Campus Masterplan / Aulario B / Rojo/Fernández-Shaw

Save this project
Runnymede College Campus Masterplan / Aulario B / Rojo/Fernández-Shaw

© Luis Asín© Luis Asín© Luis Asín© Luis Asín+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Elementary & Middle School, Extension
Alcobendas, Spain
  • Architects: Rojo/Fernández-Shaw
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Technal, FSB, Heradesign, Bateig, Breinco, Carpinteria Laimar, Ceràmica Cumella, ITALFILM, Ortiz, Pavimentos Seire, Ventanas Jastac
  • Lead Architects:Luis Rojo, Begoña Fernández-Shaw
  • Engineering:José Alberto Palomino
  • Landscape:Juan Casla
  • Collaborators:Jesús Lazcano, Luz Carruthers, Franco Gilardi, Luis Moreda
  • City:Alcobendas
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. In November 2016, Runnymede College – a British school located in Madrid, Spain – called for an architecture competition to configure its premises, of 6.760 sq. mt. property including new and existing buildings, the common spaces and the sports grounds, according to an Anglo Saxon academic and environmental model. A pragmatic approach to knowledge, interdisciplinary programs, the charismatic figure of the tutor and an emphasis on collaborative work shape the character of the spatial organization, its atmosphere and the system of visual and physical relationships.

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Rojo/Fernández-Shaw won the competition with the catchword “UNCAMPUS” (one campus). The proposal UNCAMPUS endowed the school premises with the programmatic spirit with which it was founded 52 years ago. Thus, the campus is designed as an open field, where outdoors spaces and gathering areas acquire the prominent role, while buildings are conceived as pavilions scattered along unbounded precincts.

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Thus, the general structure is organized around a symbolic place whose undelimited form adapts to the school’s life and reshapes with it along the day. There Runnymede’s identity becomes visible, housing simultaneously the movement and encounters of school’s daily life. And the architecture of pavilions dissolves informally as independent fragments along a picturesque garden.

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Founder’s Hall. For the sake of sustainability and economy, Founders Hall takes an existing structure on site as its point of departure. Built of a conventional modular system of post and beam porticoes, it provided the new architecture with a geometrical and dimensional base. The two-floor structure was completed and extended by a new system of steel trusses that allowed for the widening of the module (the two central columns in the porticoes were removed and the width span covered with no intermediate structure), the opening of the planimetric space and the introduction of natural light through skylights on the roof.   

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

For the sake of sustainability and economy, Founders Hall takes an existing structure on site as its point of departure. Built of a conventional modular system of post and beam porticoes, it provided the new architecture with a geometrical and dimensional base. The two-floor structure was completed and extended by a new system of steel trusses that allowed for the widening of the module (the two central columns in the porticoes were removed and the width span covered with no intermediate structure), the opening of the planimetric space and the introduction of natural light through skylights on the roof.   

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

In the plan the repetition of modular and neutral rooms facilitates a variety of arrangements and spatial organizations through the furniture, pointing at flexibility, adaptation and change as central concerns in the design of the building. As a strategy in the section, the vertical stacking of levels is qualified by the changing relationship with the outdoors: North as opposed to South, seated or standing up, etc.

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

The envelope is transparent on the Ground floor, metallic and translucent up above, enabling the view and the light to pass through like a lattice. Depending on the point of view, as well as on the environmental conditions, the volume solidifies in its borders or dissolves them. Open and closed, solid and light, opaque and transparent, the perception of its geometry and materiality depends upon very particular and changing circumstances. The material palette is deliberately reduced and abstract. For example, in the interrupted continuity of horizontal windows that wrap the volume all around, or in the modular coincidence between the waved steel panel on the façade and the waved shaped ceramic tile or, finally, the cloth-like metallic and perforated envelope, simultaneously light and heavy.

Save this picture!
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Calle de la Salvia, 40, 28109 Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rojo/Fernández-Shaw
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolRefurbishmentExtensionSpain
Cite: "Runnymede College Campus Masterplan / Aulario B / Rojo/Fernández-Shaw " [Runnymede College Campus y Founder’s Hall / Aulario B / Rojo/Fernández-Shaw ] 01 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954060/runnymede-college-campus-masterplan-aulario-b-rojo-fernandez-shaw> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream