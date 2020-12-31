Pflug Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects

Architect In Charge: Christoph Hesse

City: Medebach

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The Pflug reminisces of the village’s rural origins. Digitized records that tell stories of ancestors’ daily life are reproduced.

A staircase takes you down into the walkable sculpture to wander around and to listen to the old tales on a bench with a view over the fields and the landscape.

Despite the fatiguing and arduous life, the stories advocate finding joy and satisfaction in life.