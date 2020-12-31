Pflug Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

•
Medebach, Germany
-
Architects: Christoph Hesse Architects
- Area: 30 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Laurian Ghinitoiu
- Architect In Charge:Christoph Hesse
- City:Medebach
- Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The Pflug reminisces of the village’s rural origins. Digitized records that tell stories of ancestors’ daily life are reproduced.
A staircase takes you down into the walkable sculpture to wander around and to listen to the old tales on a bench with a view over the fields and the landscape.
Despite the fatiguing and arduous life, the stories advocate finding joy and satisfaction in life.