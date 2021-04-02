We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Tiny’s New Headquarters / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura

Tiny’s New Headquarters / Karina Guidolin Arquitetura

© Ezequiele Panizzi

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Bento Gonçalves, Brazil
  • Architects: Karina Guidolin Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  937
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ezequiele Panizzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Brilia, Cavaletti, Deca, Novara, Trimble Navigation, Valemam
  • Lead Architect: Karina Guidolin
  • Design Team:Natana Eitelven, Nichele Rossi
  • Cliente:Tiny ERP
  • Engineering:Master Engenharia e Construção Ltda.
  • City:Bento Gonçalves
  • Country:Brazil
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Text description provided by the architects. This building, originally a residence, is located in a predominantly residential area. Our goal was to transform it into Tiny’s new headquarters, a cloud ERP management software company, that supports the concepts of humanization and quality of the corporate space. The main idea has always been to keep the essence of a house. It was their request and our search, almost as if even in an office people could feel at home.

© Ezequiele Panizzi
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Ezequiele Panizzi
The building's original architecture remained largely unchanged, with punctual treatments that meet the program and local regulations, always respecting the pre-existence. The most significant intervention was in the residence's pool and party room: the pool was deactivated but not demolished, covered with a metal structure and wooden floor; there was also an intervention in the glass cover, which was partially covered in order to provide thermal and luminous comfort.

© Ezequiele Panizzi
Plan - Second floor plan
Plan - Second floor plan
© Ezequiele Panizzi
The entry of natural light occurs indirectly through the ridge vent, which also ensures better ventilation efficiency. The party room has been reconfigured as a place to socialize and it’s the heart of the building. It is there where interpersonal relationships happen, a relaxing space, that opens to the external area and frames a beautiful view of the mountain range.

© Ezequiele Panizzi
