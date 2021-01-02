Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Park and Shore Apartments / Woods Bagot

Park and Shore Apartments / Woods Bagot

Save this project
Park and Shore Apartments / Woods Bagot

© Chris Cooper© Chris Cooper© Chris Cooper© Chris Cooper+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Retail
Jersey City, United States
  • Architects: Woods Bagot
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chris Cooper
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore, Blanco, Interface, Kohler, Stone Source, Tai Ping, Toto, Wolf Gordon, Archteype Frameless Glass, Elements of Architecture, Bosch, Bosch 800 Series, Collection: Fifth Avenue, Duravit, Elements of Architecture, Flying Pig Grooming, P&L Marble, Soundply, Tiles
  • Lead Architect:Gerald Gendreau
  • Interior Design:John Pampoukidis, Jessica Culver
  • Architect Of Record, 75 Park:Marchetto Higgins Stieve
  • Architect Of Record, 2 Shore:Poskanzer Skott Architects
  • Structural Engineer, 75 Park:O’Donnell & Naccarato
  • Structural Engineer, 2 Shore:Structure Studio
  • Mep Engineer, 75 Park:ICOR Associates
  • Mep Engineer, 2 Shore:Omdex Inc.
  • Civil Engineer, Both Buildings:Dresdner Robin
  • Environmental Engineer, Both Buildings:Langan Engineering & Environmental
  • Security/It/Av, Both Buildings:Shen Milsom & Willke LLC
  • Landscape Architect, Both Buildings:Semmens Associates
  • Envelope Consultant, Both Buildings:SGH
  • City:Jersey City
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the Hudson River waterfront, Park + Shore is a reimagined iteration of the brick-clad rental apartment buildings that were characteristic of the original Newport Development’s Master Plan. The site is comprised of two distinct buildings—75 Park Lane and Shore House—which stand at 38 and six stories, respectively. The taller of the two, containing 358 residences, is articulated into three distinct stacked, horizontal zones with a podium that maintains the narrow pedestrian street frontages with a low- rise base that extends to the street.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The tower portion is set back to respect the surrounding residential scale. Its façade is made up of a series of interlocking two-story frames with floor- to- ceiling glass. The façade strategy for the shorter 71-unit Shore House is a horizontally staggered series of overlaid, single-height warm gray metal frames and recessed warm darker brick panels with floor to ceiling clear glass windows. The staggered frames animate and modulate the façade creating a domestic scale that is less expected.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The two buildings are unified by common materials such as naturally colored metal and terracotta frames which connect them visually to the adjacent Newport Green Park and respects their context within traditional red masonry buildings. The result is a collection of hospitality experiences in a reimagined historical context with the interiors of 75 Park evoking the sophisticated legacy of American modernism, while Shore House is a grittier, boutique building recalling the industrial brick past of this neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Newport, Jersey City, NJ, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Woods Bagot
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureRetailUnited States
Cite: "Park and Shore Apartments / Woods Bagot" 02 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954024/park-and-shore-apartments-woods-bagot> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream