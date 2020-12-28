Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Auditorium
  4. Peru
  5. Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP

Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP

Save this project
Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP

© Yann Barnet© Claire Demoulin© Yann Barnet© Claire Demoulin+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Auditorium, Pavilion
Santiago de Surco, Peru
  • Lead Architects:Yann Barnet, Faouzi Jabrane
  • Design Team:Equipo del IVUC
  • Clients:Organización Internacional de Bambú y Ratán, Municipio de Santiago de Surco, Ministerio del Ambiente del Perú
  • Engineering:Gustavo Tello Fernandez
  • City:Santiago de Surco
  • Country:Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Claire Demoulin
© Claire Demoulin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the Ecological Park Voices for Climate, the first theme park on climate change in Latin America. In this public space, there are five pavilions that exhibit issues of importance in Peru: Forests, Mountains and Water, Oceans, Energy, and Sustainable Cities. This initiative dedicated to environmental education was promoted by the Ministry of Environment of Peru in collaboration with the Municipality of Santiago de Surco. Upon entering, visitors can observe the first public auditorium built with bamboo in Peru, which has a roofed area of more than 300 m2 with a capacity of 250 people. It is conceived as a free-access place for the organization of all kinds of events, talks, or exhibitions.

Save this picture!
© Claire Demoulin
© Claire Demoulin
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Yann Barnet
© Yann Barnet

Its innovative design promotes an architecture with reduced environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and wood. It should be noted that the bamboo used is the Guadua angustifolia species, coming from local producers, pointing out the importance of using renewable resources for a sustainable future. To highlight the structural versatility of bamboo and develop new construction techniques, an innovative curved roof was designed. At the top of it, the two roof sections are separated by a zenithal opening that lets a filtered light penetrate through opened bamboos. On both sides, openings allow the air to escape, providing effective natural ventilation of the space.

Save this picture!
© Claire Demoulin
© Claire Demoulin
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Claire Demoulin
© Claire Demoulin

On the lateral parts of the auditorium, blinds made of the phyllostachys bamboo species were installed to provide sun protection and to form a skin that mimics the other pavilions in the park. The three-dimensional structure is composed of simple elements that were prefabricated on the floor and assembled thanks to spatially designed metal connectors, managing to finish the work in less than 3 months. The construction of this emblematic building in the city of Lima was made possible by the support of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization – INBAR.

Save this picture!
© Yann Barnet
© Yann Barnet
Save this picture!
© Yann Barnet
© Yann Barnet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santiago de Surco, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceauditoriumMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPeru
Cite: "Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP" [Auditorio de Bambú / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP] 28 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954015/bamboo-auditorium-instituto-de-vivienda-urbanismo-y-construccion-de-la-usmp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream