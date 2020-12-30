Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Nankun Secret Art Restaurant / Wildurban Architects

Nankun Secret Art Restaurant / Wildurban Architects

Nankun Secret Art Restaurant / Wildurban Architects

© Anson

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Huizhou, China
  Architects: Wildurban Architects
  Area:  353
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Anson
  Design Team:Jacky Chan, Wangming Lin, Amy Shen, Yanhua Weng, Evan Wong, Aiden Chan
  Owner:Huizhou Itree Cultural Tourism Investment Development Co., Ltd.
  Lighting Design:Guangzhou Hengguang Design Co., Ltd.
  Construction:Guangdong Dexin Zhongcheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  City:Huizhou
  Country:China
© Anson
© Anson

Background and site. An art hotel settlement in the Nankun mountain national forest park. Starting from the site and tradition, a new picture is established, which contains memory and points to future imagination. The project is located in a valley 800 meters above sea level in Nankun Mountain National Forest Park. There are 5 original brick-wood structure holiday villas built in the 90s in the place, with a very low-density layout to balance the relationship between architecture and nature. As a public space, the new building needs to carry activities such as art exhibition, brand launch, catering, and gathering, as a generator of multiple functions.

© Anson
© Anson

We use the gable roof as the prototype to trace the original spatial form of the cave and try to create a space that contains memory and faces the future. The roof evolved from the gabled roof, enveloping the flowing space like a cave, carries the infinite imagination of the future.

© Anson
© Anson
Diagram
Diagram
© Anson
© Anson

Topological evolution of traditional prototypes; construction and space are completed simultaneously. We use the gabled roof of the original building as a topological prototype to respond to the memory of the place. We set up gabled roofs in the three directions of the building facing the lake, forest and road, allowing nature to be introduced into the internal space, connecting them separately to form a continuous roof ，floats above the forest and lake. The continuous roof also naturally forms the internal cavity space. Natural views, lake and light ripples, and people's activities all occur and show in the flowing space.

© Anson
© Anson
Plan
Plan
© Anson
© Anson

The new roof form evolved from the gabled roof is familiar and unfamiliar in our memory because it creates a new spatial experience.

© Anson
© Anson
© Anson
© Anson

The internal space and external shape of the building are completed simultaneously, and the multi-directional variety roof forms a continuous and changing space inside. The spiral staircase connects the upper and lower levels of space in the center of the entire space and becomes the manifestation of behavior activities in the space. The undulating ceiling space, with artistic texture, creates a natural cave-like space atmosphere.

© Anson
© Anson
© Anson
© Anson

Material. The use of titanium-zinc tile is not only a response to tradition but also a manifestation of the present. The dark gray roof makes the building volume more stable and restrained in the environment. Grey's artistic texture paint creates a cave-like atmosphere. Light, water ripples, and forest landscape all interweave and present in the space.

© Anson
© Anson

After the completion of the Nankin Secret Art Restaurant, a number of events have been held, and visitors and various township and village departments have been in an endless stream. From the enthusiastic response after its completion, it can be seen that Nankun Secret Art Restaurant is no longer a simple restaurant space, but diverse exhibitions, performances, dining, and leisure, and a platform for local residents and urban crowds to share and communicate.

© Anson
© Anson

Project location

Address:Nankun Mountain National Forest Scenic Area, Huizhou, Guangdong, China

About this office
Wildurban Architects
Office

Cite: "Nankun Secret Art Restaurant / Wildurban Architects" 30 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Anson

南昆秘境艺术餐厅 / 城外建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

