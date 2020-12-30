Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Belgium
  5. Ket & Co School / OSK-AR architecten + B612 Associates

Ket & Co School / OSK-AR architecten + B612 Associates

Save this project
Ket & Co School / OSK-AR architecten + B612 Associates

© Timothy Schiettecatte© Luca Beel© Luca Beel© Timothy Schiettecatte+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Belgium
  • Clients:Administration Communale de Molenbeek Saint-Jean
  • Structural Engineering:MK Engineering, Balt
  • Acoustics Engineering:ASM Acoustics
  • Landscape:OSK-AR architecten and B612 associates
  • Main Contractor:BPC
  • City:Sint-Jans-Molenbeek
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

Text description provided by the architects. The project Ket & Co consists of a primary school completed with a sports hall, a FabLab, and an auditorium and is located in a very densified and vibrant multicultural neighborhood of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, near the city center of Brussels. With this new school building, resulting in the additional accommodation of 200 students, a long-awaited and very much needed augmentation of school capacity in Brussels was realized. By opting for a compact and modular building volume the design team managed to minimalize the footprint and avoided further densification of the neighborhood by simultaneously providing more than ample outdoor playground for the children.

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

Two translucent canopies – one for each playground area - provide shelter while playing outdoors and a big roof terrace on the first floor is equipped with planters for educational vegetable gardens for the children. The classrooms are all located on the ground floor and the first floor and are visually and physically linked together to enable co-teaching. The broad and bright corridors are being used smoothly as a multifunctional extension of the classrooms and are designed to trigger spontaneous encounters and joint teaching and learning moments throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Schiettecatte
© Timothy Schiettecatte
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Timothy Schiettecatte
© Timothy Schiettecatte

The sports hall is located on the top floor and offers a broad view of the adjacent neighborhood and the city of Brussels. Even though it is strictly speaking a school building, Ket & Co aims to reach further and is designed to act as a catalyst for the whole neighborhood and its residents.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Schiettecatte
© Timothy Schiettecatte
Save this picture!
© Timothy Schiettecatte
© Timothy Schiettecatte

By facilitating the use of the infrastructure by local residents outside of school hours, the school enlarges its work field and can thus drastically increase its added value for the neighborhood. By studying the projected various patterns of usage and subsequent circulation flows, the school building is specifically designed to fluently - and simultaneously - accommodate a very broad variety of after-school activities. The sports hall, several meeting rooms, the FabLab, and multipurpose spaces can be used after school hours.

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

The golden façade of the building is composed of a modular system of concrete cassettes and is finished with gold-colored corrugated steel sheets and introduces a strikingly playful dash of color in the streetscape. The characteristic color provides a strong and recognizable identity for Ket & Co and establishes the school as a playful, eye-catching beacon for this vibrant neighborhood

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1080 Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
B612 Associates
Office
OSK-AR architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolBelgium
Cite: "Ket & Co School / OSK-AR architecten + B612 Associates" 30 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954010/ket-and-co-school-osk-ar-architecten-plus-b612-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream