Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Canada
  5. EditionX Store / StudioAC

EditionX Store / StudioAC

Save this project
EditionX Store / StudioAC

© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Toronto, Canada
  • Client:Edition
  • Construction:SteinRegency
  • City:Toronto
  • Country:Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

‘Retail Sculpture’ is a term that emerged early on during the design process of EditionX. Rather than the act of designing shelves, displays, or sales desks, we wanted to produce a singular design element, a sculpture of sorts that has it’s own aesthetic quality and massing that simultaneously is inspired by existing conditions while also setting out to define new ones. Thus, a long central form was developed that draws one’s eye through space.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Together, a lower ‘table’ element and a mirrored ‘ceiling’ element compresses the space and produce an intimacy above the product display. These elements are made of an “off-the-shelf” industrial grating material. This product has a unique self-supporting structural ability and an enticing visual quality that screens and filters light, producing moments of opacity/transparency depending on one’s vantage point.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

These qualities, along with the material’s relative affordability, allow for larger design gestures to be executed within a modest budget. In this application, the commercial space was designed for a Cannabis retailer, that like many others in Canada is navigating an industry that is in its infancy.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

StudioAC was charged with defining a retail aesthetic that was inspired by the brand's values but would also attempt to further refine them. The approach is ‘minimal’ in ways while making a memorable statement that defines this present location but can also act to inspire future ones.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toronto, ON, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
StudioAC
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreCanada
Cite: "EditionX Store / StudioAC" 29 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954009/editionx-store-studioac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream