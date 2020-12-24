Kasa House / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

+ 23

Houses • Kariya, Japan Architects: Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 146 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jw-CAD , LIXIL , Mitsubishi , Odelic

Architect In Charge: Katsutoshi Sasaki

Design Team: Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Structure Company: Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio

Construction Company: Toyonaka construction Company Limited

City: Kariya

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Text description provided by the architects. To what extent can a house incorporate the surrounding environment? Although the area is dotted with farmland, the houses around the site are separated by walls and fences, just like in urban areas. In this project, I used a large roof to create a gentle connection between the surrounding environment and the interior spaces and activities of daily life.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

The floor plan is based on the dimensions derived from the verification of daily life activities, and consists of 2.3m wide rooms in a cross shape. Around the rooms, four eaves are arranged as a garden. A dining room and a sofa space intervene in a part of the garden. Each room receives light and wind from the two adjacent gardens.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

The generous space under the eaves opens up the family's activities from rain and sunshine. Each garden has a different purpose, such as outdoor living, entrance approach, vegetable garden, and laundry drying.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

The eaves of a Japanese house are usually placed at the edge of the building by about one meter, but in this project, the eaves are reversed and placed under the roof with a narrow interior space and depth. By reinterpreting the relationship between the interior and the eaves, the living space is intended to extend to the outside and to the surrounding environment, including the farmland. It is a house that shades the farmland and connects the environment and lifestyle.