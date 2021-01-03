Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Volcano House / Pilar Beltrán + Br-arquitectos

Volcano House / Pilar Beltrán + Br-arquitectos

Save this project
Volcano House / Pilar Beltrán + Br-arquitectos

© Nacho Almonacid Fernández© Nacho Almonacid Fernández© Nacho Almonacid Fernández© Nacho Almonacid Fernández+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: Br-Arquitectos , Pilar Beltrán
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  308
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CHC, Thermikhaus
  • Lead Architects:Pilar Beltran, Sebastian Bruna
  • Design Team:Br-Arquitectos
  • Collaborators:Elke Konig, Yasna Vargas, Maria Paz Palacios
  • Furniture:Moca Diseño
  • Construction:Constructora Contramara
  • City:Puerto Varas
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the road to the city of Puerto Varas, on lake Llanquihue’s watershed, near the active volcanos Calbuco and Osorno. The extremely rainy weather conditions were taken into consideration when designing the structure to include wind waterproofing and sunlight protection as a base of the design.

Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández

The house stems from the intersection of axes drawn from the site towards the volcanoes’ summit, making spaces face northeast and building the project around this point. This is a decision which allows the views to match the tracing of the sun, capturing sunlight and heat completely during the day.

Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández

As to topography, the site constantly declines from West to East, where you will find an integrated Kitchen-Living Room area, the center of the household project, which will have heights of over 6 meters in various points and where the two wings of the house start and where the bedrooms for parents, children and visitors, are found. The natural incline will allow the rainfall to settle in an excavated place in front of the house, creating a natural pond.

Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández

The overall volumetrics are the result of two great axes directed towards the volcanoes, the different levels proposal and the willingness of building one big deck extending from the west wing to the east wing, letting the rainfall to flow on an incline which travels south.

Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández

Including a greenhouse that serves as a mud room and entry hall is an important aspect of the construction; it not only allows for growing vegetables for family consumption, it also gathers heat, leveling the temperature in a passive way. The latter, together with cell insulation and constant sunlight, make central heating to support the temperature comfort and not the only option for temperature control.

Save this picture!
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández
© Nacho Almonacid Fernández

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Br-arquitectos
Office
Pilar Beltrán
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Volcano House / Pilar Beltrán + Br-arquitectos " [Casa Volcán / Pilar Beltrán + Br-arquitectos] 03 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953962/volcano-house-br-arquitectos-plus-pilar-beltran> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream