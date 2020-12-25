Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Belgium
  5. Social Housing Klein Rijsel / Abscis Architecten + A2D

Social Housing Klein Rijsel / Abscis Architecten + A2D

Save this project
Social Housing Klein Rijsel / Abscis Architecten + A2D

© Jeroen Verrecht© Jeroen Verrecht© Jeroen Verrecht© Jeroen Verrecht+ 23

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments, Social Housing
Leuven, Belgium
  • Lead Architects:Heinz Rigole
  • Design Team:Abscis – A2D
  • Clients:AGSL – VMSW - DIJLEDAL
  • Landscape:Abscis Architecten
  • City:Leuven
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. The building site, situated parallel to the railroad tracks of the Leuven train station, is in many ways remarkable. It’s located within walking distance to the station, which is undergoing large scale developments, but it also seamlessly connects to the smaller scale residential area of ‘Klein Rijsel’. The client’s ambition was to build a large amount of social housing as well as private homes, both with underground parking, surrounded by a collective garden accessible to the public. This wasn’t an easy task as the topography of the site, as well as the urban plan ‘BPA Westelijke Spoorweggeul’, imposed certain parameters and limitations to the site.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Abscis Architecten en A2D architecture 2 design collaborated on this project. In many ways the design tries to be an answer to the contemporary quest of quality urbanisation, specifically on a site surrounded by a clash of different scale developments. On one hand we have the large scale office developments as a result of the restructuring of the train station area. On the other hand we have smal(ler) scale residential projects in the ‘Klein Rijsel’ neighbourhood with singular family homes. The public space around these houses isn’t yet at its full potential, which is why the new project tried to elevate the area not only by quality architecture, but also by bringing the surrounding area to the next level. In this manner, the ‘Klein Rijsel’ project functions as a bridge between both parts of the city – its function is to be the glue between the different scales of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

The design functions as a transition between the linear developments next to the railway and the smaller buildings of the ‘Klein Rijsel’ neighbourhood by their positioning and scale. It also addresses this predicament on a smaller level. On the side of the ‘Boulevardstaat’ the size of the design aligns with the scale of the adjacent buildings, whereas on the other side, near the ‘Provinciehuis’, a more robust volume is required to make a proper connection. 

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

The topography as is imposed a tough challenge. The buildings were intelligently placed in order to take full advantage of the positive aspects of the existing landscape. The building that houses the administration centre, creates a rhythm of patio’s and outdoor rooms along the railway, and debouches into a larger garden. The new design mimics this by providing public gardens between the new buildings. They each have their own identity that sculpt the landscape, all the while creating unity along the railroad tracks.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

The concept of implementing outdoor rooms is a direct juxtaposition of the more linear designed Belle Vue park on the other side of the railway. The way one approaches the site, with its views and impressions, is an important element in defining the quality of the design on the site. Approaching from the ‘Klein Rijselstraat’, interesting views towards the railroad and the Belle Vue park emerge between the new buildings. Some of these buildings are slightly elevated in order to optimize the outlook.

Save this picture!
© Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Klein-Rijselstraat, 3010 Leuven, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Abscis Architecten
Office
A2D
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSocial HousingBelgium
Cite: "Social Housing Klein Rijsel / Abscis Architecten + A2D" 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953938/social-housing-klein-rijsel-abscis-architecten-plus-a2d> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream