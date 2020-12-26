Brazilian Houses: 11 Interventions in Pre-existing Buildings

Save this picture! Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika. Image: © Edgard Cesar

Architectural projects may not always have empty plots - with their countless possibilities - to work with. Adapting pre-existing buildings to new demands is a challenge that requires a different approach.

Refurbishments, extensions, and renovations can be used to meet the constantly evolving needs of the inhabitants, either the original residents or the newcomers.

+ 12

The original architectural project of a house doesn't always foresee all the transformations that happen over time, and the pre-existing layout becomes no longer suitable. Therefore, these contemporary interventions can range from interior design to the construction of new buildings that use pre-existing elements as a guideline for the project, depending on the new demands.

We have gathered a series of eleven Brazilian houses that represent some of the many ways of approaching pre-existing buildings in architectural design.

Save this picture! Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika. Image: © Edgard Cesar

Save this picture! A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos. Image: © Rafael Salim

Save this picture! Villa Sabbia / Marchetti Bonetti+ Arquitetos Associados. Image: © A CASAA

Save this picture! Renovation of a House in Bixiga Neighbourhood / Marcus Lima Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi

Save this picture! Renovation of a House Designed by Zanine Caldas / PKB Arquitetura. Image: © André Nazareth

Save this picture! Nica House Refurbishment / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Ipanema House / MooMAA. 2nd Re-design, 2000's. Image: © Sergio Marques

Save this picture! Vila Madalena House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! VA House / SuperLimão Studio. Image: © Maíra Acayaba