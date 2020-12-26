Submit a Project Advertise
Brazilian Houses: 11 Interventions in Pre-existing Buildings

Architectural projects may not always have empty plots - with their countless possibilities - to work with. Adapting pre-existing buildings to new demands is a challenge that requires a different approach.

Refurbishments, extensions, and renovations can be used to meet the constantly evolving needs of the inhabitants, either the original residents or the newcomers.

Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos. Image: © Rafael SalimVila Madalena House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image: © Manuel SáVilla Sabbia / Marchetti Bonetti+ Arquitetos Associados. Image: © A CASAANica House Refurbishment / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli+ 12

The original architectural project of a house doesn't always foresee all the transformations that happen over time, and the pre-existing layout becomes no longer suitable. Therefore, these contemporary interventions can range from interior design to the construction of new buildings that use pre-existing elements as a guideline for the project, depending on the new demands.

We have gathered a series of eleven Brazilian houses that represent some of the many ways of approaching pre-existing buildings in architectural design.

Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika

Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika. Image: © Edgard Cesar
Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika. Image: © Edgard Cesar

A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos. Image: © Rafael Salim
Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos. Image: © Rafael Salim

Villa Sabbia / Marchetti Bonetti+ Arquitetos Associados (in Portuguese)

Villa Sabbia / Marchetti Bonetti+ Arquitetos Associados. Image: © A CASAA
Villa Sabbia / Marchetti Bonetti+ Arquitetos Associados. Image: © A CASAA

Renovation of a House in Bixiga Neighbourhood / Marcus Lima Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Renovation of a House in Bixiga Neighbourhood / Marcus Lima Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi
Renovation of a House in Bixiga Neighbourhood / Marcus Lima Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi

Renovation of a House Designed by Zanine Caldas / PKB Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Renovation of a House Designed by Zanine Caldas / PKB Arquitetura. Image: © André Nazareth
Renovation of a House Designed by Zanine Caldas / PKB Arquitetura. Image: © André Nazareth

Nica House Refurbishment / messina | rivas (in Portuguese)

Nica House Refurbishment / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Nica House Refurbishment / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Ipanema House / MooMAA (in Portuguese)

Ipanema House / MooMAA. 2nd Re-design, 2000's. Image: © Sergio Marques
Ipanema House / MooMAA. 2nd Re-design, 2000's. Image: © Sergio Marques

Vila Madalena House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Vila Madalena House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image: © Manuel Sá
Vila Madalena House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image: © Manuel Sá

VA House / SuperLimão Studio (in Portuguese)

VA House / SuperLimão Studio. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
VA House / SuperLimão Studio. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

AM House / COA Associados

AM House / COA Associados. Image: © Cassio Oba
AM House / COA Associados. Image: © Cassio Oba

Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Brazilian Houses: 11 Interventions in Pre-existing Buildings" [Casas brasileiras: 11 intervenções em edifícios preexistentes] 26 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953910/brazilian-houses-11-interventions-in-pre-existing-buildings> ISSN 0719-8884

