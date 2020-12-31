Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Par House / CoA Arquitectura

© César Béjar© César Béjar© César Béjar© César Béjar+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Construction:Fabrica
  • Collaborators:Diana Quiroz Chávez, Tania Robles Lomelín, Diego Malo, Yael Peñuñuri, Juan Pablo Pérez, Román Valencia
  • Structural Engineer:CEROMOTION - Juan Jesús Aguirre
  • City:Zapopan
  • Country:Mexico
© César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted in a couple of houses for rent on a subdivided land.

© César Béjar
Ground floor plan
© César Béjar
A three level mirror scheme was developed leaving the circulation cores at the center and placing in the extremes the room areas to free up a space of central patios. Which, integrated to the posterior servitudes, provide an open space in “L” as an extension of the public areas of the house.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
You enter through the circulation core which is solved with a light materiality of metal and wood, and from this you can enter into the room areas, structured with apparent beams and prefabricated vaults.

© César Béjar
The circulation volume opens in a north south direction with a double height window, which has a lattice of cement tiles to filter the light and limit the views. The same is used in the service rooms and as a covering on the first volume of the main façade. 

© César Béjar
Section
© César Béjar
The material and color palette is reduced to the maximum while seeking neutrality and warmth.

© César Béjar
Project location

Address:Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

