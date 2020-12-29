Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  House SR / Arqlabs

House SR / Arqlabs

House SR / Arqlabs

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Sustainability
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Arqlabs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7610 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Lutron, Cobinsa, Hergom México, IAVA
  • Lead Architect:Matthew Schmidt Covo
  • Design Team:Azaria García Esquivias, Matthew Schmidt Covo
  • Landscape:Bibiana Davó / www.devaspaisaje.com
  • Lighting :Miguel Ángel Calanchini / www.elprimerdia.com
  • Furniture :California Closets www.californiaclosets.com, Estudio Breuer www.breuerstudio.com
  • City:Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country:Mexico
© Ariadna Polo
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the city of Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico, part of a gated community called “El Nido Jurica”. This project is located in Jurica which is a residential neighborhood north of the city center.

© Ariadna Polo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ariadna Polo
The site has an area of 113,000 ft2 and is rectangular in shape.

© Ariadna Polo
Casa SR is a 7,200 ftcustom home with a 2 story main volume , a 1-story secondary volume, a terrace, and a covered garage.

© Ariadna Polo
The main volume is composed of the following spaces on the ground floor:
-       Vestibule
-       Guest room (with a full bathroom)
-       Kitchen
-       Dining room
-       Living room

© Ariadna Polo
The following spaces are located on the first floor:
-       Family room
-       Bedroom 1 (with walk-in closet and full bathroom)
-       Bedroom 2 (with walk-in closet and full bathroom)
-       Master bedroom (with study, walk-in closet, and full bathroom)

The secondary volume is comprised entirely of a library, joined to the main volume by a glass-clad passageway.

© Ariadna Polo
Longitudinal section 01
Longitudinal section 01
© Ariadna Polo
Casa SR’s style is preeminently Contemporary Mexican, characterized by large and carefully crafted stone walls, steel elements, wood as a constant element in finishes and furniture, along with tall, spacious areas, all organized for optimal natural lighting and cross ventilation. Furthermore, the house was designed in harmony with existing vegetation, which in turn dictated the conceptual architecture and landscaping design.

Additionally, Casa SR has passive and active bioclimatic conditioning systems such as: thick exterior walls, crossed ventilation, proper orientation, sewage treatment for water reuse in the garden, orchard, and green roof. A carfully tailored solar array covers the roof lightening the electrical load.

© Ariadna Polo
In the “smart home” department, the house is outfitted with automated systems, such as Lutron for controlling artificial light and shading curtains. Low E glass was used in all western facing windows to limit solar gain.

Overall, Casa SR is a project that boasts high-quality design, cutting edge technology, and systems that work together to ensure the maximum user comfort, without compromising esthetics, harmony, and functionality. 

© Ariadna Polo
