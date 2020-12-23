Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. L’Equatoria Apartments / Christophe Rousselle Architecte

L’Equatoria Apartments / Christophe Rousselle Architecte

Save this project
L’Equatoria Apartments / Christophe Rousselle Architecte

© Takuji Shimmura© Takuji Shimmura© Takuji Shimmura© Takuji Shimmura+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Rennes, France
  • Architect In Charge:Cristina Brezae
  • Assistant :Joana Kingwell
  • Technical Studies:Enercia
  • Structure:Ouest Structure
  • Economy:Lemonnier
  • Contractor:Bati armor / Aiguillon Construction
  • City:Rennes
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. This project was the winner of the competition looking for a response to the programmatic requests with certain rules: Area, typologies, and safeguard of the existing oak located in the center of the plot. During the competition, all the proposals were aligned only with the defined guidelines. The proposal presented by our office was really a contrast of two buildings shaped like "staggered pyramids".

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

There were two clients on this project with different requests in terms of interior finishes and type of housing. One was social housing, so the idea was to propose the same architecture in order not to make a distinction and to focus the design of housing around the central tree while proposing a public crossing in the center of the plot.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The concept was to rise as high as possible by offering different volumes on each facade. The rotation of these volumes allows the creation of non-parallel elements and opens up varied outdoor spaces depending on the floors. For every uneven floor, we proposed a metallic gold cladding that allows highlighting this volume, while creating big outdoor spaces (3.2m) through a floating volume which reinforces the atypical volumetry of the building.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

 On the ground floor, the project builds a continued facade to the street, while higher up the floors some setbacks allow offering the apartments open terraces while strengthening the lightness of the structure with random openings. The rationality of floorplans, which offer a large majority of multi-orientation housing while limiting the number of elevator shafts, really helps saving construction costs and maintenance. The project, very vertical in its design, seems visually horizontal thanks to the work done every two floors including the golden metal cladding, adding the presence of exterior continuity for volumes.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

 On the ground floor, a commercial space allows offering a local trade in this new residential area. It was decided to create a single level of parking lots, in order to limit additional costs and be able to keep a better quality of the materials. This project allows you to find sunlight even on the north facades thanks to the strong withdrawals of the volumes every second floor.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rennes, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christophe Rousselle Architecte
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "L’Equatoria Apartments / Christophe Rousselle Architecte" 23 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953904/lequatoria-apartments-christophe-rousselle-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream