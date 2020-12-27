Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Villa Madi / Dida Office

Villa Madi / Dida Office

Save this project
Villa Madi / Dida Office
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh+ 54

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Iran
  • Architect In Charge:Masoud Hatami
  • Architect:Habibeh Shabani, Milad Asadi
  • Drafting:Abdoreza Pourqasemi
  • 3 D Modelling :Hamidreza Shabani
  • Supervisor:Ashkan Bakhshi
  • Construction:Imen Sazeh
  • Mep Consultant:Ali Abbaszadeh
  • Hvac Consultant:Ali Abbaszadeh
  • Structure Engineer:Reza Abbasi
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the 40-year-old urban gardens, this project was defined by the client as a villa with no distinct external appearance and facing, minimum resolution, unspecific form, and attracting the least attention possible. Conversely, the user opts for diverse interior spaces, which maximize the enjoyment of presence in the villa. We tried to challenge this duality—the interior diversity and the exterior simplicity—in the designing process and consider it the basis for the design concept.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Concerning this contrast, we based the elementary formation on confronting interior and exterior geometries—linear orthogonal as the surrounded form and curve shape empties inside. The form emersion initiated with a simple cube, developed by oriented hollow, with which concentration on the inside got more significant than outside.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Finally, the diversity of interior spaces shaped the basis of design development. The water stream, which irrigates gardens, situated on the north part of the site, provided the opportunity to expand it through the central space to form a water current inside the project. This central space has named Madi - a type of river.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Section D
Section D

The project's cubic form has sliced into two halves, and a between space emerged in the center. The concentration of interior spaces, lighting, and other spatial characteristics are all toward Maadi. The spirit interior geometry orientation is toward Maadi, perpendicular to Maadi's orientation, which is in harmony with the garden's geometry. This geometric conflict—the contrast between pure cube and arches—turns the project's architecture into an architecture of presence and intuition.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dida Office
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIran
Cite: "Villa Madi / Dida Office" 27 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953889/villa-madi-dida-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream