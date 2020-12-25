Submit a Project Advertise
  3. The 10 Most Shared Projects in @ADCNews Wechat in 2020

With over 280k followers on Wechat, a Chinese social media platform, ArchDaily has become the most influential architectural media across the Chinese community. Throughout 2020, more than 9.2million audiences has gained insights on the architectural news from all around the world via the official account named 建日筑闻(ADCNEWS). With restriction of buiding residential houses in China, the Chinese audience shows strong preference towards cultural architecture and urban renovation. As a review of the most popular projects we post in 2020, we've round up the 10 most shared projects on our Chinese platform in 2020.

#1

Rejuvenation of Shajing Ancient Fair / ARCity Office

Pageview: 30k+; Shared: 2300+

© Yu Bai
#2

He Art Museum / Tadao Ando

Pageview: 30k+; Shared: 1800+

© HEM
#3

Shougang NO.3 Blast Furnace Museum / CCTN Design

Pageview: 28k+; Shared: 1700+

© Dong Wang
#4

Tencent Beijing Headquarters / OMA

Pageview: 38k+; Shared: 1400+

© Ossip van Duivenbode
#5

Eagle Studio / waa

Pageview: 22k+; Shared: 1300+

© Fangfang Tian
#6

Changli Garden / TM Studio

Pageview: 22k+; Shared: 1300+

© TM Studio
#7

YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects

Pageview: 24k+; Shared: 1300+

© Iwan Baan
#8

On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

Pageview: 20k+; Shared: 1200+

© Gankosha, Harunori Noda
#9

Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum / Studio Zhu-Pei

Pageview: 20k+; Shared: 1200+

© Fangfang Tian
#10

Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta

Pageview: 20k+; Shared: 1100+

© MARWAN HARMOUCHE
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

 

Milly Mo
