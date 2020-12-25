Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved.
L House / tactic-a

L House / tactic-a

© Claudia P. Campos© Claudia P. Campos© Claudia P. Campos© Víctor G. Hernández+ 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
León, Mexico
  • Architects: tactic-a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  427
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Lead Architect:Carlos Morán, Juan Martín
  • Design Team:Claudia P.Campos, Julián Louvet, Isaac Gómez Becerra, Sandra Camarena Murillo
  • Contractor:TADEMA
  • City:León
  • Country:Mexico
© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a triangular lot, the house occupies the area along the two short sides of the triangle, generating a large patio as a focus of the public areas. The private areas on the upper floor are hidden behind a wooden latticework that blocks the sunlight and keeps the rooms cool.

© Víctor G. Hernández
© Víctor G. Hernández
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos

The façade is constantly modified by the walkway around the perimeter, with the balconies opening onto the patio or closing up and filtering views of the exterior.

© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos

The large triangular patio is connected with another smaller one that serves as a link between the living room and dining room in the apartments. It has a reflecting pool that lowers temperatures and provides some freshness to the common areas.

© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos

On the other side, the patio turns into a parking area adjacent to the garden. This frontier between interior and exterior constitutes a barrier of dense vegetation that filters out the air from the busier vehicle side.

© Claudia P. Campos
© Claudia P. Campos

