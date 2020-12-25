L House / tactic-a

+ 15

Houses • León, Mexico Architects: tactic-a

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 427 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Lead Architect: Carlos Morán, Juan Martín

Design Team: Claudia P.Campos, Julián Louvet, Isaac Gómez Becerra, Sandra Camarena Murillo

Contractor: TADEMA

City: León

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a triangular lot, the house occupies the area along the two short sides of the triangle, generating a large patio as a focus of the public areas. The private areas on the upper floor are hidden behind a wooden latticework that blocks the sunlight and keeps the rooms cool.

The façade is constantly modified by the walkway around the perimeter, with the balconies opening onto the patio or closing up and filtering views of the exterior.

The large triangular patio is connected with another smaller one that serves as a link between the living room and dining room in the apartments. It has a reflecting pool that lowers temperatures and provides some freshness to the common areas.

On the other side, the patio turns into a parking area adjacent to the garden. This frontier between interior and exterior constitutes a barrier of dense vegetation that filters out the air from the busier vehicle side.