Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cedar House / JPE Design Studio

Cedar House / JPE Design Studio

Save this project
Cedar House / JPE Design Studio

© Sam Noonan© Sam Noonan© Sam Noonan© Sam Noonan+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Unley Park, Australia
  • Architects: JPE Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sam Noonan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dinesen, AWS, Bluescope Lysaghts, Trimble
  • Architect In Charge:JPE Design Studio
  • Interior Design:Emma Jane Interiors
  • Structural Engineer:Jon Rudd
  • Services Engineer:Lucid Consulting
  • Construction Team:Pascale Construction
  • City:Unley Park
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Text description provided by the architects. The form of Cedar House is a simple gesture toward the proportion and profiles of the existing streetscape, allowing the new building to merge with the surrounding array of early 20th century stone houses. The resulting building mass is ‘split’ and manipulated to create a wide central corridor extending from the front gate, through the main house and across the backyard, to finish as a diving platform for the pool at the rear of the property. This central circulation path encompasses the entirely of the site both inside and out, acting as a ‘spine’ that separates the children’s bedroom and bathrooms from the parent’s bedroom and study as well as spatially organising the larger open plan living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

A reserved palette of materials creates a serene minimalist aesthetic. Rendered white plaster on blockwork, exposed off-form concrete, polished concrete floors and bagged white brickwork emphasise the simplicity of the building’s form and internal volumes. Externally is the distinctive charred cedar cladding, selected for its unique aesthetic and texture, longevity, flexibility and sustainability. The cedar boards, which were charred by hand on site work to soften the hard lines of the geometric building mass and allow the house to settle within the surrounding context while still accentuating it’s striking contemporary appearance.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The needs of our client’s growing young family were carefully considered in the programming of spaces. A series of smaller, secluded spaces join and overlook the larger open living areas. A mezzanine reading platform accessed via an oak stair creates an inspiring, secluded space, private but with views and connection to the main living spaces and external landscaping beyond. To the side of the lounge room, two custom made timber cavity sliding doors can be utilised to divide the children’s play/study space, providing an ability to adapt to cater for the family’s changing needs.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The landscape design plays a key role in creating a connection between internal and external spaces. The custom formed, raised concrete path is the physical and visual continuation of the internal corridor concept and as with the internal spaces acts to divide and organise larger portions of space. The rear deck is terraced to link the raised floor level of the main house with the expanse of backyard and planting selections and locations compliment the simplicity of the building form.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
JPE Design Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Cedar House / JPE Design Studio" 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953845/cedar-house-jpe-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream