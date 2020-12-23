Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. France
  5. 'Val de Scarpe' Education Center / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

'Val de Scarpe' Education Center / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

Save this project
'Val de Scarpe' Education Center / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

© Pascal Amoyel© Pascal Amoyel© Pascal Amoyel© Pascal Amoyel+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Facilities
Arras, France
  • Lead Architects:Boris Bouchet, Guillaume Ramillien, Guillaume Ramillien Architecture, Boris Bouchet Architects
  • Landscape Architects:Sensomoto
  • Structure Engineers:EVP
  • Environmental & Sustainability Consultants:AI-Environnement
  • Acoustics Consultants:Point d'Orgue
  • Building Cost:CS2N
  • City:Arras
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Benoît Alazard
© Benoît Alazard

Text description provided by the architects. The Education Center of Val du Scarpe is the first step — and the first part — of a multipurpose facility that will eventually offer sports and educational activities within this Val de Scarpe district. In the spirit of mutualization and educative continuity, the project follows a strategy that articulates the different facilities – a nursery center; a daycare; an elementary school; a gymnasium, and a community center – all around different layers that outline the shape of the site, towards the river.

Save this picture!
© Benoît Alazard
© Benoît Alazard
Save this picture!
© Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel

The complex is drawn along a north-south axis and is comprised of rooms and spaces whose purposes, themselves, organize and hierarchize the school’s various functions. Depending upon these functions, the further toward the interior of the complex these rooms and spaces are located (therefore, the further from the street), the calmer the atmosphere will be, until reaching —at the core of the complex— exterior spaces that are sheltered and protected.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel

The Education Center is composed of two large and functional wings that are articulated around a covered atrium, as well as two reception desks and a large psychomotricity room. On Jean Bodel Street, there is a long building at street level harboring shared commodities, activities, and the daycare space, which benefits from generously high ceilings. Care and services intended for adults are situated on the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel
Save this picture!
© Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel

A roof in the shape of an “inverted compluvium” at the center of the premises, harbors classrooms around the schoolyard. This roof also covers part of the schoolyard, a space to meet and play. Serviced by two big galleries, the classrooms are opened to both the west and the east and are enriched by shared educational gardens. Alongside the structuring axis, a perception of depths made possible by the transparency of layers of glass is created in the rooms and spaces —towards the sky and in the interior and exterior of the facility.

Save this picture!
© Benoît Alazard
© Benoît Alazard
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Benoît Alazard
© Benoît Alazard

In order to comply with environmental objectives and very ambitious delivery deadlines, the project follows a strategy that relies on the principle of prefabricated wood structures and several inverted trusses. The warm expressivity of the wood is reaffirmed in the courtyards and in the interior space, while on the streets, a cladding made of green bricks with touches of brass denotes this singular architectural scripture addressed to the city. This “lace” surrounds the wooden building and creates a series of vertical frames responding to the facing factory.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Arras, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Guillaume Ramillien Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesFrance
Cite: "'Val de Scarpe' Education Center / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture" 23 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953844/val-de-scarpe-education-center-guillaume-ramillien-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream