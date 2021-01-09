Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. Hunter's House / Medusa Group

Hunter's House / Medusa Group

Save this project
Hunter's House / Medusa Group

© Juliusz Sokołowski© Juliusz Sokołowski© Juliusz Sokołowski© Juliusz Sokołowski+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Poland
  • Lead Architects:Przemo Łukasik, Łukasz Zagała
  • Design Team:Jarosław Przybyłka, Anna Gołyga, Michał Sokołowski, Michał Laskowski
  • Construction:KZ STUDIO PROJEKT
  • Trades:WN-PROJEKT, ELSANTEAM, Eko Elprom
  • Investor:Henniger Investment
  • Country:Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Text description provided by the architects. The house was constructed by the Polish-Ukrainian border. Bieszczady mountains are beautiful and wild. Their melancholy and natural richness fascinate all visitors, while the low population and the abundance of games attract nature lovers and hunters. Architects from the Medusa Group studio have designed a house immersed in the hilly landscape. The architecture sets its borders with nature. No fence separating the house from the road is planned. In some places space penetrates the structure, sometimes it overlaps.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

The roof, covered with earth structure including a layer of turf, has inscribed the house into the context of the place and reduced the impression of its presence at the background of Ortyt – a picturesque and hilly Bieszczady mountain range. The design, with its owner’s hunting fascination in mind, is supposed to emphasize the beauty of the location, without interfering with its atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

The building, covered with corten, frames the view, sometimes even duplicating it with reflexes on vast glazed surfaces. Architects’ work is hidden among greenery, thus opening the house onto the panorama of overlapping Bieszczady peaks. At the same time, it does not obscure the view to anyone. From the side of neighbouring buildings, the house was supposed to resemble a hill bend, while from the north, to preserve the character of an architecture’s work having its scale and mass.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

The design consists of a private zone including a study as well as recreation and relaxation amenities and a spa with several rooms forming the guest wing. The challenge consisted of inscribing the building representing so many different functionalities in the morphology of the plot of land. While the building acquired a rusty coating and a thick layer of greenery, it got lost in the landscape. The plot recovered from most of the traces of architectural intervention in a planned way, consistent with natural processes. Only the elements aimed at emphasizing the designed tectonics of the area remained visible.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Medusa Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland
Cite: "Hunter's House / Medusa Group" 09 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953842/hunters-house-medusa-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream