World
World
Castores House / Dieguez Fridman Arquitectos

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Houses
Tigre, Argentina
  • Lead Architects:Tristán Diéguez, Axel Fridman, Pablo Roveran, Belén Gándara
  • Structural Design:AHFSA / Alberto and Carolina Fainstein
  • City:Tigre
  • Country:Argentina
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Text description provided by the architects. The project of this house in Tigre, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, re-examines some of the traditional assumptions of suburban house projects, such as closed spaces and functions clearly separated in different levels.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Plan - Ground floor
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
The design proposes a continuous sequence of spaces of different heights that lead from the more public areas of the house towards the bedrooms. In this sequence, a living area raised 1,4 meters over the ground level offers uninterrupted views of the lake next to the site. The library and working area is open to the living room and dining rooms below. The large veranda overlooking the lake is designed as a continuation of the multi-level interior.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Plan - Upper floor
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
It provides spaces to relax outdoor and to cook and share traditional asados (barbecues) with friends. The resulting feelings of spaciousness and luminosity bring together different functions of the house, as well as the views to the garden and the lake.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Project gallery

Dieguez Fridman Arquitectos
