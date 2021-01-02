Mountain Wood House / Walker Warner Architects

+ 25

Lead Architects: Greg Warner

Wwa Design Team: Gregory Warner, Michael Boes, Basak Cakici, Sandrine Carmantrand, Klara Kevane, Laurie Matthews, David Shutt

Interiors: Shawback Design

Landscape: Lutsko Associates

Builder: Chesler Construction

City: Woodside

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The organizing concept for the Mountain Wood residence began as an exploration of separate buildings arranged to create a variety of complementary indoor and outdoor living experiences. Given the rural context of the town of Woodside, regional agrarian compounds and iconic forms were referenced for inspiration, as well as functionality.

All buildings share a common language of strong asymmetrical lines with a shared material palette of stone, Western Red Cedar, glass, and steel, together under a zinc roof. The use of stone evokes rusticity; rooting portions of the structures to past homesteads, while the randomly patterned cedar planking and zinc roofing, recall the rural vernacular of the California hay barn.

By inserting exposed steel and large expanses of glass, the home is given a contrasting, contemporary feel. The barn, positioned at the front of the property, serves as a symbolic entry, reinforcing the rural character of the surrounding context. An open passageway leading through the barn dramatically frames the entry facade of the main residence beyond. Upon entering the courtyard, loosely formed by three structures, the balance of space and material enliven the project as a whole.