World
World
  5. Bolshevik Apartments Complex / IND Architects

Bolshevik Apartments Complex / IND Architects

Bolshevik Apartments Complex / IND Architects

© Dmitry Chebanenko

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: IND Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16212
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dmitry Chebanenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Wienerberger
  • Lead Architects:IND architects: Amir Idiatulin, Ravil Murakov, Andrey Sidorov, Nikolay Faneev, Marina Pinchuk, Natalia Buravkova, Natalia Trofimova, Nika Arutyunov, Alexandra Nagornykh, Vitaly Zemlyansky, Keira Kompanets, Sergey Shishkin
  • Clients:O1Properties
  • City:Moscow
  • Country:Russia
© Dmitry Chebanenko
Text description provided by the architects. Loft style business class apartments are the real history that residents of the complex can come in touch with. We have made a thorough study of the past and the present of the Bolshevik factory, and we offer a project that accentuates authentic details through modern materials and approaches. The industrial look of the buildings to be renovated under the project draws attention, as it did more than a hundred years ago; it fits in the current structure of the complex and offers comfortable modern apartments at the very heart of the capital city.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
Brick, metal, and glass are the main materials. Foresides of building No. 9 were reconstructed carefully and remained almost unchanged. The framework is decorated with restored brickwork with historical traces embodied in various materials and structures. The staircase became one of the most striking elements of the framework design. The design of the staircase was inspired by current technological and positional connections of the complex, which are not necessary for the modern function. Stair flights behind the glass foreside are well-lit during nighttime hours. Industrial simplicity and cleanness are accentuated by a pattern, just as they are in the whole complex—metal stair railings are decorated with this pattern.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
Plan - Ground floor
© Dmitry Chebanenko
The historical pattern has formed the local identity of the complex and is used in its interior and exterior. Its motives show up in the perforation of metal panels and in the boarding of entrance canopies, which gleam in the evening hours.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
The concept of apartments at the Bolshevik factory was created for forward-thinking urban residents, who respect their own time and convenience—elaborate space allows creating snug apartments at the very heart of cultural and business life. Anything and everything that a modern metropolis resident needs will be provided for on a single territory—business area, recreational zones and services, modern dwelling.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
© Dmitry Chebanenko
There is a yard with all modern conveniences in the complex, too. A green oasis and a small playground point out the Bolshevik’s dwelling function, add coziness to space, and increase the level of tranquility a residential compound, and especially a space that fuses personal and business aspects, needs. Dwellers can have a rest outdoors on well-furnished landscaped roofs of the residential compound, too.

Project location

Address:Leningradskiy avenue, 15/2, Moscow, Russia

IND Architects
Brick

Residential
Cite: "Bolshevik Apartments Complex / IND Architects" 26 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953830/bolshevik-apartments-complex-ind-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

