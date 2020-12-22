AnA Virtual Tour: Thomas Heatherwick

Architects, not Architecture is turning five and is celebrating it with a Virtual World Tour. With its new event series, „AnA“ brings the architectural community a bit closer together by taking participants on a tour around the globe to “visit” selected cities and virtually meet some of their most relevant architects.

The list of countries includes Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, South Korea, China, Ukraine/Lithuania, Mexico, and the United States. The event series will last until April 2021. You can find the full list of events at www.architectsnotarchitecture.com.

Originally scheduled as the opening event, Ma Yansong and Thomas Heatherwick shared their biggest influences at the third event of Architects, not Architecture’s Virtual World Tour.

Today, Archdaily is bringing you Thomas Heatherwick’s talk:

Thomas Heatherwick took an unusual approach to the format and held his talk from the studio’s office space in London. Instead of on-screen slides, he decided to bring physical objects like a model from his early days. The objects were related to the three recently passed people who have changed his life and have deeply influenced the way he and his team work. He reminisces about the encounters with these ‘mentors’ and shares the main ideas he has learned from them. Heatherwick discusses the importance of making his work accessible to the people and dives into his passion for crafting as well as the necessity of communicating ideas as architects.

About Thomas Heatherwick:

Thomas Heatherwick is a British designer whose prolific and varied work over two decades is characterized by its ingenuity, inventiveness and originality. Defying the conventional classification of design disciplines, Thomas founded Heatherwick studio in 1994 to bring the practices of design, architecture and urban planning together in a single workspace. Thomas’ unusual approach applies artistic thinking to the needs of each project, resulting in some of the most acclaimed designs of our time.

Based in London, Heatherwick Studio is currently working on approximately 30 projects in ten countries. Following the Gold Award success of the UK Pavilion for the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, Heatherwick Studio has gone on to win exciting design briefs including 1000 Trees, a mixed-use development in Shanghai; and new headquarters for Google in Silicon Valley and London (in collaboration with BIG, currently under construction). The studio has recently completed a new public centerpiece for Hudson Yards in New York; the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, the first museum of its kind on the continent; and Coal Drops Yard, a major new retail district in King’s Cross, London. Thomas has been appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, a Royal Academician and in 2004 became the youngest Royal Designer for Industry.

About Architects, not Architecture

Founded in Hamburg in 2015, Architects, not Architecture. aims to bring to the stage what usually goes unseen. For each event, they invite well-known architects, who instead of talking about their award-winning international projects, are asked to talk about themselves. They speak about their path, their influences, and experiences, and dive deeper into their intellectual biography. This enables a better understanding of their work, without them even mentioning it.

Earlier this year, AnA opened its archive to create a source of inspiration and entertainment through sharing one of its unique talks from the previous 35 events during the first wave of the global pandemic. Archdaily brought to you some of the talks in full-length, including Daniel Libeskind, Tatiana Bilbao, Dan Stubbergaard, Mario Botta, Sadie Morgan and Kjetil Thorsen.

www.architectsnotarchitecture.com