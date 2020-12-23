Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Sant Daniel House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Sant Daniel House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Save this project
Sant Daniel House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

© Andrés Flajszer© Andrés Flajszer© Andrés Flajszer© Andrés Flajszer+ 13

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Girona, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

Text description provided by the architects. The main aim of the reform is to improve the conditions of habitability through low-cost measures with a minimal environmental impact.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

The challenge to organise the functional program of a room with a width of 3.75m and depth of 12m derives from working transversely on the façades, with a sequential organisation of the areas, making circulation areas disappear while lengthening visuals.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

Emptying the initial volume from the two, interior courtyards, permits new visuals between areas, providing natural light to all the rooms and guaranteeing a good climatic behaviour: crossed ventilation, Venturi effect...

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

All the materials used, such as the wooden structure for the roof, the new slabs, isolation of wooden fibre, enclosures of pine. As well as indoor claddings of fir and the paintings, have a negligible impact and are not harmful.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

The result is a raw architecture, neutral and well suited for the place, letting the user, the objects, and the time give their own character.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Flajszer
© Andrés Flajszer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sau Taller d'Arquitectura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionSpain
Cite: "Sant Daniel House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura" [Casa Sant Daniel / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura] 23 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953813/sant-daniel-house-sau-taller-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream