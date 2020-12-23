Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Fireworks in White / fala

Houses, Renovation, Residential Interiors
Porto, Portugal
  Architects: fala
  Area:  1162 ft²
  Year:  2020
  Project Team:Flipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, nina guyot, lera samovich, joana sendas, jana von wyl
  City:Porto
  Country:Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The uneven space on the ground floor is bothered by many kinks, twists, occasional beams, and columns. The project is a familiar exercise of fitting in ambiguous programs, correcting mistakes, and introducing an insistent order. 

Almost pure interior, space is an elaborate composition of fearless geometries. Three fluid walls are framed between a dotted marble floor and a white wavy ceiling. Proud doors suggest possible rooms and occasional mirrors simulate the missing windows. Curtains, doors, columns, and cabinets complete the spatial parade that can be used as a house. 

Mischievous surfaces, punctual elements, and patterns are splashed inside a complex white perimeter. A grand entry and a sly glass brick window become a plinth of an ugly duckling, finishing the timid yet intricate composition of the entire building.

