House Pescador 14 / Franca AdC

Architects: Franca AdC
- Area: 2475 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: César Béjar Studio
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Carpintería Acuario, Interceramic, R+O Canceleria, STRNG, kimikolor
- Lead Architects:Viridiana López, Nora Sevilla
- Design Team:Viridiana López, Nora Sevilla
- City:Cancún
- Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Pescador 14 is a house located in a residential neighborhood in south Cancun, where the land is delimited by adjoining buildings. The ground where this project was developed has a view to a privileged green area we wanted to capture in all areas of the house, without sacrificing the client´s privacy.
The house is conceived as a solid volume perforated in different parts of the scheme, generating movement in the façades, terraces, balconies and courtyards.
The outline opens its view to the park, with a set of frames which allow the connection between interior-exterior through voids and lattices. Inside, a double height was proposed as an articulating element between the two levels, which generates a greater sense of spaciousness, connecting the areas both functionally and visually.
The way to separate the project from the existing border was to provide the house with a service corridor which served also to illuminate and ventilate the east facade.
The materiality of the project had to reflect the traditional methods of the region; therefore, warm tones were proposed in the different materials; natural and pigmented chukum, wood, washed concrete and flagstone which was used in the apparent masonry.