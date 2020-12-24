Zunyi Memorial to the Body and Organ Donors / TJAD Atelier L+ Studio

Save this picture! the monument becomes a micro-place. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

+ 32

Architect In Charge: Linxue Li

Design Team: Kaifeng Zhou, Yang Liu, Yunxiang Shan, Miaomiao Hou, Lianghan Wen, Congcong Liu, Xiao Ma

Owner: Red Cross Society of Zunyi City

City: Zunyi

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! the monument perfectly integrated with the environment. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Project background

Zunyi Memorial to the Body and Organ Donors aims to provide a quiet public place for the general public, the families of donors and young people and other social groups to mourn and remember the donors of human organs (human body, corneal tissue, etc.) for their selfless spirit, and pay respect for their loving dedication. The architect was commissioned by the owner to intervene in this semi-public welfare design related to life.

Save this picture! south aerial view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Save this picture! aerial view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

The project site is located in a public leisure and fitness plaza at the southwest corner of the mountainside of Phoenix Mountain. The base is adjacent to the entrance of the Phoenix Mountain Tunnel, close to the foot of the mountain, and is easily connected to the city's transportation. The public can walk directly from the foot of the mountain along the steps to visit. The project respects the original site and its natural environment texture, only removes part of the fitness equipment, and fully retains the square’s rest pavilions and other facilities and its original basic layout to maximize adaptability to the surrounding environment; at the same time, the new building is made as much as possible presenting a simple and low-key posture, maintaining a humble and open interaction with the local natural scene and the humanistic spirit of contemporary society.

Save this picture! close aerial view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

The monument is conceived as a public space open to citizens: a quiet place that is open, passable, and daily, but with unique space and construction quality.

Design Concept

Architecture praises life: Those who volunteer their bodies or organs before the end of their lives must have an optimistic and brilliant life. The design is based on the concept of "Light/Englightment": the light of life, strong or weak, but spread out to illuminate a corner, beautiful and calm! This is the original prototype of the monument.

Save this picture! wall made by whilte concrete. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Poetic: The design of Zunyi's remains and organ donation monument is an open proposition, and the limitation of function is vague. It also happens to give the first chance to consider spiritual and poetic considerations. "The building itself is never poetic" (Peter Zumthor), and the architect is the link between the material and the spirit, the spiritual giver of the material.

Save this picture! round plaza. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Empty: "Empty" is a consistent strategy for architects to face monumental demands. The resistance to the centrality of "things" makes architects use place thinking instead of signs of objects from the beginning, making the process of commemoration a kind of Quiet and contemplative space experience process. "Empty" constructs a center of light, the wall radiates, and is cleverly embedded in the high and low site at the foot of the mountain. This is a moment of shaping and inspiration of the design. The design activates this ordinary and boring site, which is also called " Enlightenment”.

Save this picture! round plaza. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Site system and material construction

The monument becomes a miniature daily place system, all made of white concrete pouring, like a chime stone, embedded in the natural forest and terrain at the foot of the mountain. The materials of the building are pure and heavy, connecting and echoing, as if growing out of the earth.

Save this picture! the monument. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Different terraces and steps are formed along the radiation line, providing a place to sit and meditate, and the route up the platform forms a path of turning and seeing. Monuments, memorial walls and benches surround a circular site with a core. A small commemorative venue for fifty or sixty people.

Save this picture! round corner. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Above the flower stand, looking back, you can see the bustling lights of the city, and you can feel the beauty of life between contemplation and reflection; the white marble stone slab is used to carve the name of each donor, and the carving of each batch of names becomes a commemoration ceremony. Tall ginkgo is planted in the middle of the site. You can imagine the yellow leaves on the white concrete platform in autumn. Life can pass away, but there is a glorious moment!