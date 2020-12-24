“Unique Mount EMEI” Land Of Dramas / WG Studio + BIAD-BOA Studio

+ 14

Concept Design: Chaoge Wang

Chief Architect: Ge Wang

Project Architects: Dongliang Wang, Hongtao Yu

Design Team: Ge Wang, Peng Wang, Xuan Zhao, Daoping Zhu, Diming Zhang, Jiming Li (WG STUDIO), Dongliang Wang, Hongyu Zhang, Rui Zhang, Wenting Xu, Hongtao Yu, Tiantian Zhao, Weichang Hou, Jing Chen (BIAD-BOA STUDIO)

Structural Consultant: BEIJING INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Landscape Design: LJEE.PTY.,Ltd

Construction Design: BIAD -Chengdu Branch, Guosheng Design Co.,Ltd -Chengdu Branch

Facade Consultant: Shanghai Shenfei New Curtain Wall Engineering Co.,Ltd., Shanghai YuYou Construction Engineering Consulting Co.,Ltd

Lighting Consultant: Beijing Leuchte Lighting Design Co.,Ltd

Acoustic Consultant: China Radio & International Architectural Design & Research Institute

Construction Unit: TCEC Ltd. NC

City: Emeishan

Country: China

Save this picture! Entrance corridor. Image Courtesy of WG STUDIO

"Unique Mount EMEI " performance Land Of Dramas is located near the main scenic spot of Sichuan, Mount EmeiEmeishan City, Sichuan Province. It is a large situational experience drama created by the famous Chinese director Wang Chaoge, who is invited by Mount Emei Tourism Investment and Development (Group) Co., LTD. The total area of the project is covers about 6 hectares, including the “Above the clouds” theatre, the scenery garden in the cloud and the “Under the clouds” scene theatre transformed from the original village in the site.

literature

The architecture is tightly related to the title "Emei", and uses taking "Above the clouds" as the entry point for architectural context and literary point literature. She draws on Emei and the sea of clouds, Buddha Realm and the world reality, refiningdistilling natural images imagery into literary expressions, and then translating the semanteme semantof literature into Building image buildings.

Save this picture! Mutual expectation relationship. Image Courtesy of WG STUDIO

Save this picture! Night view of theatre. Image © Xing Fu

painting

The architecture is not a blunt existence or self-expression to of the surrounding fields. It is, but integration of integrated in the Mount EMEI and rivers of Emei. Its creation is Not to build building houses, but to create finish a Chinese monochrome Chinese literati landscape painting. She may not be a traditional building in the end, but must be a piece of artistic works work of art with dreamy scenes.

Save this picture! Material details. Image Courtesy of WG STUDIO

music

The flowing tTime flows, historical changes, the trees, the and rivers in the sitebase, there areand also people living here for generations, and have gave this land left its mark, she is likemaking it a passage of music. In order to restore all of thisthem, all the original villages in the base were are kept, as intact as possible, and drama contents that fits the theme was areadded. The old village and the theater sang and echo each other and continued to write a new chapter.

Save this picture! Theatre viewing space. Image © Xing Fu

Save this picture! The original villages. Image Courtesy of WG STUDIO

space

In terms of the architectural form of the main theater, it depicts the spirit of the building located in Mount Emei. At the same time, it focuses on the design of architectural texture, with and sets "tile" and "roof" as the motif elements, using a series of "roof" from the surface to the wall body, spreading gradually from the bottom to the top cover, creatinge an intention and visual transition from the human worldreality to the heaven., Thus, as overlooking everything in the world from the heaven, it presents both genuine and shamartificial imageries, which seem to belong to both the heaven and reality.

Save this picture! Atrium. Image Courtesy of WG STUDIO

"Above the clouds" theater, like looking down on the top of Emei Mountain, overlooks the human world; " In the clouds " creates the feeling of walking through the clouds through the landscape, which is the fairyland; "Under the cloud" is transformed from the original village, which is the human world. Space here is endowed with meaningful time and spacetemporal and spatial meanings., the The audience will enter the real world first in "the world", and then board the "heaven", experiencing the spiritual realm of “Above the clouds” as Ascending ascending to the top , such as the and viewing of the sea of clouds, experience the " above the clouds " spiritual realm.

Save this picture! Above the clouds. Image Courtesy of WG STUDIO