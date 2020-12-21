"A Brother, a Sister" House Renovation / Bongiana Architetture

-
Architects: Bongiana Architetture
- Area: 455 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Andrea Anoni
-
Manufacturers: Arteferro, Marta Quinto, Wanda Buosi
- Lead Architects:Pietro Bongiana, Silvia Codato
- City:Ponte di Brenta
- Country:Italy
Text description provided by the architects. A brother, a sister. It's a house with no qualities, especially it is a house but not really at all.
It's a restoration project of an old house situated around Padua, in the Italian countryside. It's a space for human relations, for living together at the weekends, for parties, for the bbq, or vegetable gardens, for memories and family celebrations.
The project set up the two familiar unities, around the exterior side, a traditional space called “Aia”, that was well-known as a collective space for farmer's works and family playground at the same time. The two unities, both strongly featured in a brutalism approach, share this space, keeping, at the same time, the privacy they need.
The dwelling is emptied, keeping the naked structure, for having two double-height environments. We design some frugal object, just like some iron lamps and a concrete kitchen, to try to keep alive the sobriety and the simplicity of the existing building, even if with new freedom.